David Muir continues to support Kelly Ripa's daughter in the sweetest way

David Muir has made no secret of his close friendship with Kelly Ripa and has been very supportive of the Live! host over the years.

It seems as though the 20/20 anchor is just as friendly with Kelly's family too as he recently showed his support for her daughter, Lola, in an Instagram Story posted on Saturday.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship

Resharing a photo of Lola's new single cover, which was originally posted to the singer's Instagram page, David congratulated the 22-year-old on her exciting achievement.

"Congrats," he wrote, adding a flame emoji.

Lola released her second single, Divine Timing, on Friday and took to social media to share the announcement.

© @davidmuirabc David showed his support for Lola in a post to his Instagram Story

"She's here and ready to be listened to!!! @kvasnosky @rushlikeathrill my team forever, thank you for making this song come to life," she penned alongside a photo of the single cover, which showed the singer lying on the trunk of a Mercedes-Benz with her arms stretched out and her legs crossed.

"@hardtobesouren @chelseagehr THANK YOU FOR THE LOOKS AND THE LOVE AND THE AMAZING ENERGY ALWAYS. Streaming on all platforms now."

David was quick to show his support in the comments section, writing: "Love it."

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Lola released her new single on Friday

Lola's mom Kelly was clearly proud of her daughter's incredible moment in the limelight and penned: "Lola this is," before dropping a string of flame emojis.

The singer's dad, Mark, also commented on the post, adding: "Yes!!!" alongside several flame emojis.

© Paul Bruinooge David and Kelly share a close friendship

David clearly enjoys a close relationship with the Consuelos family and often spends weekends by the pool and barbeque with Kelly, Mark and their brood.

While appearing on a previous episode of Live!, Kelly and David spoke of their friendship and the actress revealed how popular the host is with her children. "You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," the All My Children star gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth."

Kelly even paid tribute to David in her debut book, Live Wire. In the acknowledgments section, in which she referenced members of her family and close friends, Kelly wrote of the journalist: "To David Muir, you are the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes."

© Desiree Navarro David often enjoys weekends with Kelly and her family

David is a big supporter of the Consuelos clan, which is clear to see from his recent post dedicated to Lola. However, the aspiring singer has also found words of encouragement in her two brothers, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20.

Speaking to People ahead of the release of her new song, the songwriter said: "My brothers are so supportive. I love when they compliment my music, because my brothers and I don't really talk about music a lot, so when I know that they like something, I'm like, 'Yes! I got the boys' approval, finally.' You are validating my cool!"

© Photo: Instagram Kelly and Mark with their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

While Lola is clearly enjoying success in the music world, her brothers also have busy lives. While Michael is an aspiring actor, Joaquin is a keen wrestler.