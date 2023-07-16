Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola has had quite the week, having released her second single, Divine Timing, on Friday.

The 22-year-old is notoriously private, with her mom often revealing that she isn't usually allowed to share photos of her only daughter on social media.

However, Lola is stepping into the spotlight more and more as she carves out a career of her own in the music industry, and even gave some interviews ahead of the release of her new song.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's family album throughout the years

During a chat with People, Lola opened up about how supportive her family had been during her music journey to date, in particular her two brothers, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20.

She told the publication: "My brothers are so supportive. I love when they compliment my music, because my brothers and I don't really talk about music a lot, so when I know that they like something, I'm like, 'Yes! I got the boys' approval, finally.' You are validating my cool!"

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola has been supported by her brothers during her music career so far

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, meanwhile, "love" their daughter's music. Lola has received a lot of supportive comments from other famous faces after releasing her song too.

MORE: David Muir supported by ABC colleagues as he shares news close to home

MORE: Kelly Ripa's husband and son dealt an emotional blow during time on vacation

David Muir, a long-time family friend, shared her single on Instagram Stories, along with the message "Congratulations," and a fire emoji.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Kelly Ripa with her daughter Lola Consuelos

He also wrote: "Love it," in the comments section of her post advertising her new music. Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears also responded with: "Woohooo! Yes!! Sounds incredible," while Carrie Ann Inaba replied with a series of emojis, including the fire and applauding hands.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's baby bump photos are the sweetest thing - see here

Lola admitted that releasing her second single was nerve-wracking, but nowhere near as much as when she released her first song, Paranoia Silverlining, last year.

Kelly Ripa's family are incredibly close

Throughout her music journey, the New York University graduate has been cheered on by her doting parents.

Lola has a close bond with her parents, and moved back home with them at the start of the year. The property is close to where Kelly and Mark work at Live, and resembles a grand hotel, complete with a foyer and a lift to take the family up to the rooftop garden.

© Instagram Lola graduated from NYC in May this year

Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless." The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.