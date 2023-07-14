The World News Tonight anchor keeps his private life out of the spotlight

David Muir is gearing up for a big moment in his life as he prepares to turn 50!

It's hard to believe that the ABC news anchor will ring in the milestone on November 8 and given his low-key birthday celebrations in previous years, fans will be wondering if he'll sidestep a party, or go all-out.

Last year, rather than be the center of attention at a lavish bash, he was on TV. On his 49th birthday, he continued his coverage of the midterm elections and worked into the night to deliver viewers with updates. The year prior to that, he once again enjoyed a quiet celebration.

However, there was one person who couldn't help but pay a public tribute to him. David's ABC colleague, Deborah Roberts - who is married to Today's Al Roker - had some kind words about him to share.

Alongside a throwback photo of them reporting from Buckingham Palace, Deborah wrote: "Happy birthday to my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc Hope you have a 'royally' good day."

Given that David's BFF is Kelly Ripa, it's more-than-likely she'll have some plans in place to make him feel special on his big day.

The pair have been friends for years and David even got a special mention in her debut book, Live Wire. The book featured a list of acknowledgements to Kelly's close friends and loved ones, including the 20/20 journalist.

It read: "To David Muir, you are the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes." When David isn't working in the city, he loves his laid back lakeside life with his dog, Axel, at his Skaneateles Lake home - which would make the perfect venue for a 50th birthday party!

David purchased the home for a whopping $7million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019.

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last few years restoring it.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time, even opening up in an earlier interview with Kelly that he'd spent a majority of his 2022 summer upstate, restoring his estate.

While he's not believed to have a partner, David is incredibly close to his family.

He has an older sister, Rebecca, and a "squad" of nieces and nephews, who he adores. He also has two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage.

David's parents, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, divorced when he was young, but he has a sweet bond with both his mom and his dad who are very proud of their famous son.