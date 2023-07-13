The 20/20 anchor has been good friends with Kelly Ripa and her family for years

David Muir has been good friends with Kelly Ripa for decades and he is just as close to her family too.

The 20/20 anchor is incredibly supportive of the Live star, and her children too, as his latest comment on social media proves.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to remark on Kelly's daughter Lola Consuelos' latest announcement, where she revealed the news of her up-and-coming single, Divine Timing, which is set to be released on July 14.

VIDEO: A look at David Muir and Kelly Ripa's friendship

Remarking in the comments section of Lola's Instagram post, David responded with a series of lightning emojis.

Back in November, David appeared on an episode of Live where he opened up about his close bond with Kelly's kids.

The All My Children alum is also mom to 26-year-old Michael and 20-year-old Joaquin, who she shares with husband Mark Consuelos.

MORE: David Muir makes emotional return to GMA to pay tribute to co-star

MORE: David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

During the episode, Kelly told the World News Tonight host: "I kind of miss our weekends together," at which point David mentioned that they'd often spend days by the pool and barbecue together and did so at the start of summer.

David Muir is incredibly close to Kelly Ripa and her family

She even revealed that her kids loved having David over, especially when it came to barbecues and other fun summer activities.

MORE: David Muir as you've never seen him before in photo that seriously causes a stir

MORE: David Muir leaves World News Tonight viewers wondering the same thing after time away – see rare personal photo

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," which left David smiling.

David and Kelly have been friends for decades

David was also one of the biggest cheerleaders for Kelly and Mark when they announced their new co-hosting partnership on Live earlier this year, following Ryan Seacret's departure.

MORE: David Muir introduces fans to lookalike mom

MORE: David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

After Kelly shared a BTS clips on social media from the first day on set with Mark, David penned: "Most beautiful of full circles. Congratulations."

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly and David both live in NYC

The ABC star even got a mention in Kelly's book, Live Wire, which was released last year. She called him the "backbone and moral compass I need sometimes".

Meanwhile, for David's birthday in November, Kelly shared a number of photos of the star with her family, taken from over the years.

© Photo: Getty Images David and Kelly are friendship goals!

David was clearly touched with the tribute, and responded: "Oh my goodness. I want to be in any of those places again. Love you @kellyripa and that beautiful Consuelos clan."

It's a big year for David, who will be turning 50 in November, and will no doubt do something with Kelly and her family to celebrate the milestone birthday.

© Kevin Mazur Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola on the red carpet

When he isn't busy working, David enjoys nothing more than spending his downtime at home in New York with his beloved pet dog Axel, who often features in the star's Instagram posts.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.