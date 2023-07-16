Brad Pitt spotted surrounded by A-Listers at Wimbledon days after kids Knox and Vivienne's 15th birthday

Brad Pitt was one of many, many A-List celebrities – and royals – to be left on the edge of their seats as they watched the Wimbledon finals on Sunday, July 16.

The star-studded crowd saw 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz dethrone Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, 36, after nearly five hours competing on Centre Court, and become the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era.

Other major stars among the crowd – aside from royals Kate Middleton and King Felipe VI of Spain – included Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Bailey, Emma Watson, Idris Elba, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, Hugh Jackman, Tom Hiddleston, and others.

Brad was spotted at the lengthy, stress-filled final game looking handsome in a textured, cobblestone blue polo shirt, accessorizing with layered gold chains and classic green and gold aviator sunglasses.

He enjoyed the game sitting between film director Guy Ritchie – who directed Brad in the 2001 crime comedy Snatch – and producer Jeremy Kleiner, who worked on Brad's 2013 zombie action movie World War Z, and is working on its upcoming sequel.

The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor has been in London for some time now, as he's working on a new movie about Formula 1 racing.

© Getty Brad recently cut his long hair for his role

Though the movie remains untitled and details on the plot are scarce, Brad was spotted in England earlier this week alongside co-star Damson Idris sporting white racing suits with the logo for fictional racing team APXGP next to real-life F1 superstars Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.

Speaking with Sky Sports following his turn around the racetrack, Brad said: "I've got to say it's just great to be here," adding: "We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh, time of my life."

© Getty The men's final was nearly five hours long

He continued: "Listen, it's just all been great, I mean the vibe's amazing, just to get to be a part of it in this way and get to tell our story, everyone has been really cool with us. All the teams have opened the doors for us.

© Getty

"I'm gonna be here until they kick me out because I'm loving it. I think it's every guy's dream," he concluded.

His sightings both at Wimbledon and at the Silverstone race track in Northamptonshire came just as his youngest two kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, twins Vivienne and Knox, celebrated their 15th birthday on July 12th.

© Getty

The former Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars, who split in 2017 (though had a tumultuous, drawn-out divorce), share six kids together: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and the twins.

© Getty

Knox was named first and foremost after Brad's grandfather, Hal Knox Hillhouse, plus his middle name, León, is the name of Angelina's great-great grandfather. Meanwhile, Vivienne's middle name, Marcheline, is a nod to Angelina's mom, actress Marcia Lynne Bertrand, who was married to Angelina's father, fellow actor Jon Voight, from 1971 to 1980, and passed away in 2007.