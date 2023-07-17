Geri Horner enjoys fun family weekend with husband Christian and son Monty after huge announcement

Geri Horner has been a regular fixture at Formula 1 events in recent weeks, supporting her husband Christian Horner and his Red Bull Racing Team at Silverstone, Austria and the Monaco Grand Prix. But on Sunday, the family made the most of a rare break in the racing schedule by enjoying a fun day out at a fairground together.

The Spice Girls singer shared photos with fans as she enjoyed a carousel ride with her husband and their son Monty, writing: "Woo a very windy weekend…"

The first photo showed Geri dressed in a white rain jacket, leggings and cream boots as she sat on the carousel, with her hair blowing in the wind as she looked back and smiled for the camera.

MORE: Geri Horner's lookalike son Monty steals the show in new family photo

Meanwhile, the next photo showed Monty sitting on another horse with his dad, who protectively put his hands on the youngster's waist. The five-year-old appeared to be enjoying the ride, and grinned as he leaned forward holding on to the horse's gold mane.

© Instagram Geri Horner and Monty recently supported Christian at the Austrian Grand Prix

Naturally, the photos received a positive response from Geri's followers, one of whom commented: "Lovely photo, lovely family." Another agreed: "Loving seeing you this happy with your family Geri!"

The fun family outing came just a couple of days after Geri shared an exciting announcement with her fans, and revealed the cover of her new young adult novel, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, for the first time.

WATCH: Geri Horner reveals cover of her new book

Revealing her excitement in the caption, Geri said: "I can't wait for you to discover my novel Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen - here's a first glimpse of the UK cover. #RosieFrost is out on October 3rd. Follow the link in my bio to pre-order now!"

SEE: Geri Horner sparks major fan reaction after photo with adoring husband Christian Horner

MORE: Geri Horner is effortlessly chic in retro denim jumpsuit to support husband at Formula One

Followers were quick to inundate the star with support, especially her husband Christian who sweetly replied: "We're all so proud that all your hard work now becomes a reality x," while celebrity friend Bear Grylls posted: "Well done you Geri!"

© Instagram Geri made the announcement inside a stunning library

Geri announced her book deal news last October, and revealed the plot of her book which "follows the titular character (Rosie Frost) who travels to a mysterious island home filled with "extraordinary teenagers and [is] also a sanctuary for endangered creatures".

Speaking about the series, Geri explained: "Rosie Frost has lived in my heart for a long time and this feels just the right moment to introduce her to the word. I hope her strength in the face of adversity and path to believing in herself inspire young readers across the globe to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives."