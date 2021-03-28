Kylie Jenner wows in a furry white mini dress you would never expect for spring 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Fashionistas usually pack up their faux fur coats when winter ends, but Kylie Jenner isn't ready to give hers up just yet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out for a night out in Los Angeles Saturday wearing a floor-length white fur coat and a matching furry minidress we would never peg for spring...and yet it works.

Kylie wowed in an all-white monochromatic look

Kylie completed the look with matching white heels - a monochromatic snow bunny look that she paired with a silver chain ankle bracelet and a sparkly metallic clutch.

“Ok i’m ready for warm weather now,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing the ensemble. In the snap, Kylie squats down in her home and flashes her shimmering silver accessory.

Fans went wild over the look in her comments, with one writing, “Stunning.” Another added, “Wow you look gorgeous! Amazing dress!”

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner braved the chilly night temps in New York City last week, and while she skipped Kylie’s new fur coats for spring trend, she brought a Gossip Girl-chic vibe for her outing in an oversized black and white blazer paired with a black mini skirt, Commando Keeper Sheer Tights, and black boots.

Kendall steps out in NYC wearing sheer Commando tights

The tights are perfect for transitional spring evenings when it’s still a little too cold to go with bare legs, but not so cold that you need a pair of heavy tights. We loved the look and tracked down Kendall’s leggings on Commando for $32.

The sisters recently teamed up for a hilarious beauty tutorial video on Kylie's Drunk Get Ready With Me YouTube series in honor of Kendall’s new 818 tequila brand.

After tossing back a few shots of the reposado variety, Kendall and Kylie started doing their makeup with their Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection.

As they splashed on pops of bright colors, Kendall talked about her insecurities in high school that were fueled by her struggles with acne and revealed she asked Kylie daily if she noticed her skin issues.

Kylie and Kendall teamed up for a beauty tutorial on Kylie's YouTube series

“Every day you would say, ‘No, you look beautiful.’ I knew you were lying, but I appreciated you,” Kendall said, which made Kylie start to cry.

“I knew it was your biggest insecurity and every time, like clockwork you would ask,” Kylie replied. “It always made me so sad to hear you talk about it.”

Kylie shared a selfie she took with Kendall after the show

“It actually shifted my day. Bible,” Kendall responded. “I would go into school and be like, ‘Okay, I’m the only one who sees it as bad as it is. If Kylie doesn’t see it as that bad, then it must not be.’ And it actually boosted my confidence.”

So sweet.