GMB's Ben Shephard pens heartfelt tribute to wife Annie in sweet post

GMB host Ben Shephard is a doting husband to his wife Annie, and on Monday, the TV star penned the sweetest tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two penned a lengthy message alongside a wholesome photo of the presenter glancing proudly at his wife.

WATCH: Ben Shephard makes rare comments about wife Annie during GMB appearance

In honour of her latest garden design award, Ben, 48, proudly shared: "#Proud husband post! Thanks to @gingerhorticulture for capturing this moment @annieshepharddesign being announced as the recipient of the Judges Prize from @londoncollegegardendesign thanks to @jothompsongarden."

He went on to say: "She has worked so hard over the last year, I couldn't be more proud of her and excited for what comes next. She's loved this course and all her fellow students."

© Getty Ben heaped praise on his wife

Ben finished by adding: "It's been great to see her so inspired and motivated, not [going to] lie the boys are delighted that they won't have to rely on their old man for food, drinks and general logistics now mum has graduated- everyone is relieved about that!! Other than Deliveroo [whose] profits will now slump significantly!!"

Annie's award is testament to the mother-of-two's persistent hard work. Aside from gardening, the keen creative is a successful interior designer who has worked with the likes of House and Garden, Glamour and Elle Decor.

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on Annie, with one writing: "Just so delighted for Annie! Incredible achievement – I've only had a teeny tiny glimpse into what she’s done but what a woman!!!" while another simply penned: "Congratulations Annie! What a glorious photo."

A third remarked: "Oh love this, such a cute picture," and a fourth added: "No wonder, you look so happy and proud of your beautiful wife."

Ben has been married to Annie since 2004. The couple, who first crossed paths in their twenties, went on to tie the knot on a private island off the coast of Devon.

© Getty The television presenter penned a touching tribute

The loved-up couple are proud parents to two sons: Sam, 18, and Jack, 15. While Ben keeps much of his family life under wraps, the presenter has occasionally shared rare insights into his relationship with Annie.

© Instagram Ben shares two children with his wife Annie

During a chat with close friend Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time, Ben offered a candid glimpse inside the early days of their romance whilst they were students at the University of Birmingham.

© Getty The couple said "I do" in 2004

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."