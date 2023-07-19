Frida Redknapp delights fans with poignant family photo - and her son is adorable

Frida Redknapp delighted fans on Tuesday with the sweetest throwback snapshot featuring her grandmother and her rarely seen son.

Over on Instagram, the Swedish model, 38, shared a poignant black-and-white image of her grandmother embracing Frida's youngest boy whom she shares with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.

WATCH: Frida Redknapp shares glimpse inside stunning family kitchen

In her caption, the mother-of-five wrote: "My grandmother with one of my boys, many years ago. She is in her late nineties now.

"I just found this photo and it made me so happy and emotional. Throughout her life she's been such a strong and hardworking lady."

© Instagram Frida melted hearts with the sweetest family photo

She went on to say: "She comes from a family of nine kids. Her twin sister passed away when she was 13 years old. She worked long hours in a factory every day until she was in her late sixties, whilst raising her kids and taking care of us grandchildren so well [red heart emoji] She has survived covid twice too.

"A true strong inspirational viking lady [strong arm emoji] Still going strong! Thinking of her always reminds me of who I am and where I so proudly come from."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the fitness guru, with one writing: "I love this Frida. I love your love for your family. I love the fact that you are so rightly proud of your roots. And look at the amazing [five] children you have instilled those same values in - you are wonderful and GROUNDED!"

© Instagram Frida shares four children with her ex-husband

A second chimed in: "Lovely photo, grandmas have ears that truly listen, arms that always hold, love that's never ending and heart that’s made of gold," while a third added: "Beautiful photo and beautiful memories."

Frida's touching family post comes after she enjoyed a luxury family holiday in Barbados. The Swedish beauty was joined by her blended family – and her eldest son Michael looked so tall and grown-up!

© Instagram The model showed off her impressive abs

Over on Instagram, Frida shared an array of gorgeous holiday snaps, including numerous jaw-dropping bikini photos. In one image, the 38-year-old resembled a Bond Girl in a baby blue string bikini – and wow did her washboard abs look phenomenal!

Her son, Michael, meanwhile, looked so grown up in a pair of coordinating powder blue swim shorts.

© Instagram The blended family jetted off to Barbados

"Holiday vibes with my precious ones #blessed," Frida penned in the caption.

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Beautiful photos Frida, making precious memories with your lovely family," while a second noted: "Lovely photos, OMG you look amazing."

© Instagram Jamie and Frida welcomed Raphael in 2021

A third gushed: "Absolutely gorgeous," and a fourth added: "Wonderful photo, so so precious."

Frida and sports pundit Jamie tied the knot in 2021. While the couple haven't said much about their big day, the duo were quick to share a plethora of touching photos over on Instagram.

© Getty The duo enjoyed a whirlwind romance

In his caption, Jamie wrote: "It was a very small intimate wedding with friends and family. Thanks so much for all the kind messages. @davidyarrow it was an honour to have you there to capture it."

Frida, meanwhile, wrote: "My best friend. My soulmate. My husband [heart emoji]."