Frida Redknapp delights with heart-melting photo of son Raphael, two, in adorable family moment

Frida Redknapp posted the cutest photo of her son Raphael to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening – and it captured a lovely sibling interaction!

The doting mum shared an image of her youngest child, two, as his older brother Michael helped zip up his puffer jacket, and not only did the pair appear to be sporting matching haircuts, but they wore coordinating coats and both grinned shyly.

Their model mother sweetly captioned the picture simply: "Love".

WATCH: Frida Redknapp melts hearts as Raphael 'reunites' with father Jamie

Frida's husband, former footballer Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, recently enjoyed some one-on-one time with his eldest son Charley, 19, who is attending university in America at the moment.

The TV presenter sparked a major fan reaction earlier on Sunday as he posted a carousel of photos documenting his reunion in Arizona with his teenage son.

© Instagram Little Raphael grinning with his brother

Amongst the images, which were shared on Instagram, the retired footballer, 50, uploaded a heartwarming picture of the father-son duo soaking up the atmosphere at a basketball game.

© Instagram Jamie with his eldest son Charley

In a separate picture, Jamie and Charley could be seen bonding over a delicious-looking pizza surrounded by towering palm trees. Elsewhere, Jamie also shared a sweet snap of the duo tucking into a decadent dessert topped with whipped cream and a gold-dusted chocolate dome.

Charley is hoping to pursue a career in sport having started his university studies in September 2022. Alongside his snaps, Jamie penned: "Great to get a few days with Charley on the way home from Mexico. Phoenix, what an amazing city. Thanks for looking after us @stevenash, @suns, @nbaeurope."

© Instagram Raphael with his sister Amanda

His post quickly caught the attention of his fans, with one follower writing: "Super cute, bet you were so happy to see each other. It's so hard having kids away but they have to grow," while a second chimed in: "So beautiful".

Charley's stateside move was particularly emotional for his devoted mother, Louise Redknapp, who Jamie was married to for 20 years before their separation in 2018.

© Getty Frida and Jamie tied the knot in 2021

Ahead of her eldest son's relocation, the 49-year-old singer exclusively told us at HELLO!: "I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close, me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates."

She continued: "It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge.

© Getty Louise and Jamie were married for 20 years

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."

Aside from Charley, former couple Louise and Jamie are also doting parents to their 15-year-old son Beau. Jamie and Frida welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year.