Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's multi-million dollar confession explained

Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, have amassed impressive fortunes over their respective careers but there is no denying that the former NBA athlete's net worth far exceeds the actress'.

That being said, Gabrielle recently opened up about the spending habits within their multi-million dollar home and made the defiant revelation that they divide everything "50/50".

"It's weird to say I'm head of household, because in this household, we split everything 50/50," she said on the Black Millionaires podcast.

© Photo: Getty Images Gabrielle and Dwyane have been married since 2014 and share one daughter together

While it's not uncommon for couple's to divide up their finances, the retired Miami Heat star later confessed the decision was made after a heated exchange when he was working in Florida.

During an argument, Dwyane made the comment that they were "in my house that I paid for". Big mistake!Talking to Club Shay Shay podcast he continued: "My wife looked at me and said 'You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share.'

"So when we moved to Los Angeles, my wife said 'I got half on it, you will never say 'my house' again – you can say that in the arena!'

"He added that in reality there are only three things they split 50/50 and that includes their home and expenses for their four-year-old daughter, Kaavia.

As for other expenses related to Gabrielle's family members and Dwyane's other children - he shares two children, Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, as well as son Xavier, nine, with Aja Métoyer - they keep that entirely separate.

© Photo: Getty Images Gabrielle opened up about their finances

Gabrielle - who was previously married to NFL player Chris Howard - elaborated on that when she said: "But in the other households that each of us have to support, there's always this like, gorilla on your back, that's like, 'You better work, you better work. Oh, you're going to sleep in?' You know, somebody might not eat."

She added, "It's hard. It's hard to let that go. So I'm working on that."

Despite her lengthy career, she still worries that work will dry up and she won't be able to pay the bills. "I struggle with that, still," she said. "I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. I get nervous like, 'Oh God, that movie didn't open you know what does that mean? Do I – Am I … Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?' "

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and both signed pre-nuptial agreements. Ahead of their wedding, Dwyane says he told Gabrielle: "I’ll sign a prenup, too. You’re a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for yourself. You get insurance, don't you?"

Dwyane is estimated to be worth $170 million while Gabrielle has net worth of $40 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.