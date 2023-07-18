Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have fans all saying the same thing with majorly loved-up photo

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been together since 2018, and the couple still regularly melt hearts with some seriously loved-up photos, and their latest was no exception.

In an incredibly romantic snap, Joe posed with his beloved in the dark of night with only a small light illuminating them. Dianne was looking lovingly at her beau, who kept his eyes on the camera to make sure he got the picture-perfect shot. Both had dressed smartly for the cooler weather during the night, with Joe in a brown jacket, and Dianne in a matching one, just in the colour of blue.

Despite how romantic the photo appeared, Joe joked that there was a hidden meaning behind it, as he said: "Don't be fooled by this.. she’s actually looking for spots to squeeze on my face."

Fans loved the image and they hailed it as "very cute" with many joking about Dianne's insistence on finding a pimple to pop. "Such a nice photo even if she is trying to find a spot," one said, while a second posted: "Did she find any lol," and a third commented: "You guys are the cutest."

© Instagram Joe melted hearts with this sweet photo of Dianne

But some fans were holding out hope that the picture was an engagement one, especially with how loved-up the duo looked in the dreamy snap. One noted: "You guys are totally like 2 hairs away from getting hitched and pregnant. It's adorable," while another lamented: "Joe where is her ringggggg."

Although the couple might not have marriage on their mind, they recently enjoyed a serene trip to Poland, where they shared plenty of gorgeous photos. During one moment, Dianne shared a close-up selfie of her and Joe clinking their drink glasses and smiling at the camera on Instagram Stories."

© Instagram The duo met on Strictly Come Dancing

One of the best days ever, can't wait to share the vlogs and pics with you all," Dianne wrote, placing the text over part of her hand. A fun video followed the photo, and it saw the group in a restaurant dancing to Polish music.

Dianne revealed that she was taking a vacation in Poland earlier this week. "Holiday time," she simply wrote alongside several photos of her and Joe's first days in Krakow.

© Instagram The pair were recently in Poland

A day later she shared several photos alongside her niece Zofia and admitted her "heart is so full" before asking her fans for travel recommendations. "My heart is so full, also Joe has a new name as of today! Zofia calls him toe toe! Like the wizard of oz dog. @joe_sugg @buzzballz1 @melskilejman. Who has been to Poland and if so where do you recommend?" she wrote.

Shortly before their holiday, the pair moved home, with the couple travelling down to Brighton, which is just an hour away from London by train, handy for Dianne when she's competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

© Instagram Fans love the pair's relationship

Whilst the couple adored their former country home in Sussex, Joe admitted: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."

He finished by adding: "And that is why I've been gone for a bit, because I've been trying to sort all the stuff out when you move house – it's been stressful."