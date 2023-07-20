Gemma Atkinson breaks silence after announcing birth of baby boy

Gemma Atkinson delighted fans with the news she safely welcomed her son on Wednesday, and now the doting mum has broken her silence since her little one has arrived.

Taking to her Instagram account the mother-of-two issued a heartfelt thank you to the NHS staff who looked after her and her daughter Mia whilst she was in labour.

Gemma mentioned how brilliant NHS staff were with her daughter Mia

She penned: "And a massive Thank you to the maternity unit at the Royal Bolton Hospital. You are all angels. We honestly couldn't have asked for better care from you all. Just as you were with Mia, your care and expertise was wonderful. Thank you #nhsworkers," alongside a blue love heart emoji.

The sweet tribute came just after the actress announced the news of her newborn son's arrival which she shared via Instagram for her eagerly awaiting fans.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka couldn't wait to meet their newborn

She wrote: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be [laughing face emoji].She added: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Gemma documented her pregnancy journey on social media since announcing the news she was expecting back in January. Last week, she shared a photo of herself heading out for a piece of cake and sparked concern from fans in the comments after revealing she was 40 weeks pregnant in the caption. She wrote: "Still standing, still eating cake. Little man still lovely and comfy #40weeks," alongside a smiley heart emoji.

© Instagram Gemma sparked concerns from fans

"Omg they should induce you now as your overdue," one fan wrote, to which Gemma replied: "I'm not overdue. I’ve half a month left yet if needs be." Another follower reassuringly added: "Had both my babies at 42 weeks with no inductions, both healthy [love heart emoji] the problems arise when they’re forced out before they’re ready x."

Gemma and Gorka met when they both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. The pair hit it off in the BBC show despite not being partnered up. Gorka danced alongside pop star Alexandra Burke, meanwhile, Gemma was partnered with her now close friend, Aljaz Skorjanec.

© Photo: Instagram Janette and Aljaz are so close with the family

Aljaz and his wife Janette, are closely following in the footsteps of their close friends and are soon to become parents for the first time. The parents-to-be even moved up to Cheshire, nearby Gemma and Gorka, from London in February. Janette exclusively told HELLO!: "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby."