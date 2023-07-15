Gemma Atkinson looks unrecognisable with brunette bob in unearthed photo

It's hard to think of Gemma Atkinson without instantly picturing her long blonde bombshell locks but on Friday, the former Strictly star shared a photo of herself sporting a brunette bob complete with a full fringe.

The throwback photo - which saw the 38 also donning her old school uniform - was shared by the mum-of-one on her Instagram account. In the snap, the star beamed for the camera as she had her school portrait taken back in the day.

Other photos showed the actress dancing as a child, looking flawless as she walked her first catwalk as well as posing for an ultra-glamorous modelling photo. The string of throwback pictures was unearthed whilst she and her adoring fiancé, Gorka Marquez, were filming for their new show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.

Captioning the post, Gemma penned: "Whilst Filming our show for @wtvchannel (Which will be on tele soon!) I’ve had to dig out loads of pics of my childhood for the archives… Crazy looking back how much i can see Mia even when I was a teenager! Pic 1 is my 5th year school photo with a very questionable fringe! Pic 2 was my first “catwalk” age 16 a month before I got my Hollyoaks role.

© Instagram Gemma is currently 40 weeks pregnant

"Pic 3 dancing to Michael Jackson with my uncle Clive looking bored [expletive]! I used to make the family watch my routines over and over. Pic 4 rocking the fixed braces & Flashing on the Pepsi Max big one at Blackpool (as you do). Pic 5 My first headshot for the then Manchester Model Agency at 15. My mum told me I had a dentist appointment after school and instead took me to an open audition to which I was signed!"

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to weigh in on the photos. Ryan Thomas weighed in writing: "Not changed". One fan couldn't get over how immaculate Gemma's teenage eyebrows were and penned: "How did you have such perfect eyebrows and teeth as a teenager?! I was a mess."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are already doting parents to their daughter Mia

A second agreed adding: "Why do you have beautiful brows on the first pic?! Where are your over-plucked brows xx." To which Gemma replied: "Mum banned me from using tweezers, makeup or even razors! I had hairy legs for what seemed like a lifetime.

"At the time I hated it but thankful now. She would allow on occasion mascara but that was it. Hence why I’m so [expletive]] at doing my own hair and makeup now! X." Gemma is currently 40 weeks pregnant with her second child and is due to give birth any day now. She and Gorka are already the doting parents to their daughter Mia, three.

The couple met whilst starring in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. However, the now loved-up couple weren't partners during the stint on the BBC programme. Gorka was partnered up with pop star Alexandra Burke, meanwhile, Gemma was partnered with her now close friend, Aljaz Skorjanec.

Aljaz and his wife Janette, who are also expecting a baby are incredibly close friends with Gemma and Gorka. They even moved closer to them back in February when they upped sticks from London and bought their family home in Cheshire. Janette exclusively told HELLO!: "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby."