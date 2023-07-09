Pregnant Gemma Atkinson displays bare baby bump in precious video

The former Strictly contestant is expecting her second child with beau Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is just days away from welcoming her second child with fiance Gorka Marquez, and on Sunday, the TV star shared a new glimpse of her bare baby bump.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the expectant mother, 38, posted a wholesome family video featuring her four-year-old daughter Mia.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson showcases bare baby bump in flawless new video

In the sweet clip, little Mia could be seen channelling her inner midwife as she sweetly checked her mother's baby bump whilst wearing a single blue examination glove.

Chatting with her mother in the sun, Mia could be heard saying: "I know he's really hot," before Gemma quizzed: "He's really hot?" to which Mia responded: "Yep."

© Instagram Mia enjoyed a sweet moment with her mother

Whilst in her caption, Gemma penned: "Today's midwife," followed by a smiling face with hearts emoji.

For the precious mother-daughter moment, Gemma could be seen wearing a comfortable pair of white trousers peppered with neon green flowers. Mia, four, meanwhile looked utterly adorable in a sweet summer dress featuring a blush pink tulle skirt.

Lovebirds Gemma and Gorka are on the cusp of a huge family change. The couple, who found love on the set of Strictly Come Dancing, are preparing to welcome a baby boy.

The duo announced their joyous baby news back in January 2023 with a carousel of gorgeous black and white photos.

© Instagram Gemma shared her news on Instagram

In her caption, Gemma penned: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

While Gemma deliberately hasn't asked for a specific due date, the Hits Radio presenter has said she's finally ready to welcome her bundle of joy.

© Instagram The couple are due to welcome their second child

Following Mia's recent birthday celebrations which took place last week, Gemma revealed: "I got in bed last night & said to Gorka, 'I can finally relax. She had her party so little fella can come anytime from now and it's OK.'"

She continued: "Woke up to my best recovery in months! Seems I really did 'switch off' to sleep and recover," alongside a photo of her smartwatch.

© Instagram Gemma is days away from giving birth

Gemma previously explained how she doesn't want to know her exact due date as she wants to eliminate any extra pressure.

Addressing her fans back in April, she explained: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day. "2. If they arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'.

© Instagram The couple met on Strictly

"I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

Gorka and Gemma first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when Gemma was partnered with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance, with Gorka popping the question on Valentine's Day in 2021.