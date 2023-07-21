Elton John inundated with messages after heartbreaking loss of 'loved and adored friend' Tony Bennett

Sir Elton John has been among the throngs of people paying tribute after it was announced on Friday that the legendary singer Tony Bennett had passed away at the age of 96.

Tony's death was confirmed by his publicist, saying the star had passed away at his New York City home. Tony had been sadly diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease back in 2016, with him only going public about his condition in 2021. Sharing his sadness at the loss of the music icon, Elton shared a photo of the pair together and penned a touching tribute.

"So sad to hear of Tony's passing," he wrote. "Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He's irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family."

Fans were quick to support the Your Song hitmaker following Tony's passing, and they also paid tribute to the singer in the comments. One said: "'The singers who are the most honest are the ones who become immortalized.' – Tony Bennett. You have earned your place in music history. Rest in eternal peace."

© Larry Busacca Elton shared this photo of the duo

A second added: "Tony Bennett had so much class, an artist who honed his skills with his singing. God Bless him and a heartfelt condolences to his family," while a third shared: "He's got the luck to get this old! Imagine how many people loved him in his life."

A fourth simply called him: "Quintessential," while others only posted crying face emojis in the comments to show their sadness at the news.

It's been an emotional year for Elton, and back in March the singer had to deal with his own personal loss, with the family's beloved pet dog, Marilyn, passing away just days before her 18th birthday.

© Larry Busacca Elton and Tony had a close friendship

"A heartbreakingly sad farewell to our beautiful and gorgeous Marilyn, just shy of her 18th birthday [hands together and heart emoji]," Elton's husband, David Furnish, wrote. "She gave our family an abundance of joy and love.

"Marilyn joined the Furnish-Johns as companion to Elton's beloved cocker spaniel Arthur. Together they travelled the world with us - from backstage at Caesar's Palace to the gondolas of Venice. Life was never, ever dull with them charging around."

© Getty Images Tony passed away on Friday

Recalling fond memories of Marilyn and their children and on the bond they shared, David added: "Marilyn was like a sentry posted at the door when both Zachary and Elijah first came home from the hospital.

"Instinctively she knew about the importance of their arrival, and lay directly under their prams keeping vigil. "Occasionally, she'd pop her head up over the edge to check on their well-being, with her tail wagging away madly. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY who wasn't a part of the family got near those boys. She was a fiercely loyal and protective mother.

"She's back together with Arthur now, charging around in doggie heaven and chasing rabbits. A dear friend once remarked 'A dog is the only love you can buy' and the love we got back from Marilyn was bountiful and immeasurable. @eltonjohn."