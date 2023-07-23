Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova resembles glowing goddess in string bikini - and Kai has the best reaction

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova showed off her trim figure at the weekend in a stunning throwback bikini snap.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one, 33, posted a sizzling photo of herself rocking a rust-hued string bikini. Nadiya looked phenomenal in her colourful two-piece which featured a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms and a dainty, strappy top.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova is a goddess in barely-there outfit - and Kai Widdrington loves it

She wore her salty blonde tresses slicked back and went barefoot as she strolled along the pristine shoreline.

The professional dancer, who joined the Strictly Come Dancing family in 2017, made sure to show off her impressive holiday tan. And for an added dose of fun, Nadiya playfully highlighted her sculpted frame with a cheeky pose.

© Instagram The dancer visited the Maldives

Pining for the sea, Nadiya penned in her caption: "The beach is calling and I must go," followed by a shell emoji and a blue heart.

Nadiya's post sparked a fan frenzy in the comments section. Amongst the first to react was the blonde beauty's boyfriend, Kai Widdrington. Taken aback by her stunning photo, Kai, 27, simply posted a red heart followed by a single flame emoji.

Another fan gushed: "Beautyyyyyy! your tan," while a third commented: "Oh my days, are you a bond girl."

© Instagram Nadiya always looks flawless

A fourth remarked: "Goddess," and a fifth simply added: "You are actually stunning," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Lovebirds Nadiya and Kai have been going from strength to strength since they first went public with their relationship in 2022.

© Getty The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

They have been incredibly open about their future baby plans, with Kai telling Yours magazine: "Would I like a family of my own one day? Of course.

"I'd love to be a father. We're busy at the moment laying the foundations for all of that".

Chiming in agreement, Nadiya went on to say: "I always wanted to have many children".

© Instagram Nadiya with her daughter Mila

Nadiya is already a doting mother to daughter Mila whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, footballer Matija Skarabot. She confirmed that the former couple were no longer an item back in 2022.

In October, meanwhile, the smitten couple welcomed a new family addition in the form of a pet pooch called Snoopy. At the time, Kai took to social media with the sweetest photograph of their furry friend.

"We have managed to keep it quiet for a week now whilst our latest edition has settled in… but everyone please welcome SNOOPY," he noted in the caption.

"Thank you to @colourbulls_uk for the most beautiful English bulldog puppy we could [have] ever wished for. He truly is a dream.

"Ps we've given him his own Instagram account @snoopybull23 go and give him a follow to keep up with his latest antics."

The couple confirmed their relationship towards the end of 2022. In conversation with Weekend magazine, Nadiya gushed: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time. But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."