Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez join major A-lister in huge move following engagement – details

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have announced that, through their foundation the Bezos Earth Fund, they'll be dedicating a whopping amount to the protection of the Amazon rainforests.

The news was shared by Lauren, 53, on her Instagram just ahead of the weekend, revealing that the foundation would be donating upwards of $50 million in grants for conservation efforts devoted to preserving Brazil's natural flora and fauna.

Lauren wrote alongside her post: "We're proud to share our latest collection of grants, totaling $50M, focusing on protecting the Amazon Rainforest. The Brazilian Amazon Rainforest is one of Earth's vital lifelines, interlacing people, nature, and our collective future."

The statement continued: "Through partnerships with the government, local and international organizations, and Indigenous associations, we are helping ensure a resilient, equitable, and sustainable future for Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and those who rely on this vital ecosystem."

The initiative is being made in collaboration with the Protecting Our Planet Challenge, and they're being joined by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

A noted environmental awareness activist himself, the actor, 48, shared the news on his social media that his organization, Rewild, would also be part of the pledge, which aims to devote $200 million to the cause of the Amazon rainforests.

VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio marches with thousands against climate change

Leonardo shared his own statement, which read: "The Protecting Our Planet Challenge, which includes my organization @Rewild, this week announced plans in partnership with the Brazilian government to invest $200 million in the Amazon over the next four years to support the expansion and management of protected areas and Indigenous territories."

He continued: "We are honored to help support Brazil's ambitious and critical goals of achieving zero deforestation in the Amazon and accelerating the country's transition to a sustainable and green economy.

"We call on additional philanthropists to join the new commitment to protect and restore Amazonia in Brazil and beyond. Amazonia is also critically important to Indigenous peoples from up to 400 Indigenous groups that speak hundreds of languages, represent irreplaceable cultural diversity and depend on natural ecosystems and resources for their livelihoods and cultures."

© Getty Images Leonardo joined the initiative through his organization Rewild

The challenge aims to rid the Amazonia rainforests of deforestation, provide protection to undesignated public lands, and empower the rights of protected areas and the Indigenous populations who have safeguarded the forests for generations.

Since starting her romance with the Amazon founder in 2019, Lauren has focused her efforts on both climate change issues and space exploration alongside her fiancé (the two got engaged in May).

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren are co-chairs for the Bezos Earth Fund

The two launched the Bezos Earth Fund in 2020, through which the billionaire promised $10 billion to fighting climate change and protecting the natural world, and she currently presides as the co-chair of the organization.

Of their joint philanthropic efforts, Jeff, 59, told CNN in November: "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy.

© Getty Images The pair got engaged this May

"It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding – and I think Lauren is finding the same thing – that charity, philanthropy, is very similar," with Lauren noting that they make "really great teammates."