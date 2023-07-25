Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton clash over baby Minnie's future

Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton are doting parents to baby Minnie, whom they welcomed in January 2023.

And since becoming first-time parents, the couple have been incredibly open about their parenthood journey together.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

Despite the couple's shared passion for dancing, Kevin and Stacey seemingly have different agendas when it comes to little Minnie's potential future on the dancefloor.

In Stacey's upcoming documentary titled Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me, Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin revealed: "I don't want Minnie to dance. It's too competitive a world. I would rather she do something else. Anything else."

© Instagram Stacey Dooley dotes on baby Minnie

Stacey, meanwhile, argued: "I think she's going to have rhythm because, of course, Kev can dance. I would love her to dance."

The couple's mini clash of opinions comes after Stacey, 36, ruled out the possibility of tying the knot.

During a recent chat with The Sun, the flame-haired presenter candidly revealed how her love for Kevin has grown stronger since becoming a first-time parent.

© Instagram The presenter welcomed her little girl in January

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker said. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before."

She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

© Getty The couple share one daughter together

Elsewhere in the interview, Stacey revealed how she sometimes thinks that she's "failing" at being a mum.

"Do you know what's hilarious? You're so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it's a haze and you're just trying to figure it all out," she explained.

© Getty Stacey and Kevin share regular baby updates

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin found love on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018. The duo successfully danced their way into the final, before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

After a whirlwind romance, the couple moved in together, and later confirmed their joyous pregnancy news in August 2022.

At the time, the happy couple shared a touching photo of Stacey's blossoming baby bump, alongside the caption: "Gaaaaaaang… We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [black heart emoji]."

She continued: "(Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my tits done in LA I'm gonna scream). Here goessssssss."

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the duo with one writing: "You both deserve it!! Congratulations!!!" while a second chimed in: "The best news!! Ahhhhhh huge congratulations to you both."