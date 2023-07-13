Stacey Dooley's sparks major fan reaction after heartfelt new photo with baby Minnie

Stacey Dooley could not be more in love with her precious bundle of joy, baby Minnie, and her latest photo with her little one on Thursday may be the sweetest yet.

Taking to her Instagram account, the documentarian captured a precious on-set moment with Minnie showing her carrying a large camera whilst also carrying her daughter. Stacey couldn't have looked happier in the sweet mother-daughter moment and was beaming from ear to ear.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Never not togeths," alongside a pink love heart emoji. The adorable moment sparked a major reaction from fans in the comments section with dad Kevin Clifton being one of the first to write: "Supermum," alongside a red love heart emoji.

One follower penned: "Minnie just fits in with everything you do, it’s lovely to see [red love heart emoji]." A second added: "So good to see where you go Miss Minnie goes [red love heart emoji]."With a third adding: "Wow she is growing up so fast xx."

© Instagram Stacey twinned with her baby daughter as they posed backstage

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Minnie's fiery red locks which she has inherited from her doting mum Stacey. The BBC star looked so chic in her dressed-down ensemble which was comprised of oversized blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, and a black jacket.

It's not just filming TV shows that baby Minnie has been a part of, as the little one also joined her mum backstage last week. Stacey wrapped her tour In Conversation With… in June. It hasn't been confirmed why the mother-daughter duo were at the theatre but nevertheless, they marked the occasion with a sweet behind-the-scenes mirror selfie.

The doting mother then went on to reveal how she keeps her entertained, which you can see in the video below.

Stacey Dooley reveals the way she entertains her daughter Minnie backstage

Captioning the clip, Stacey wrote: "Me trying to keep my 6-month-old entertained." The pair looked so adorable in the updates and twinned with each other, both rocking white T-shirts. Stacey amped up the look in a pair of chic silk balloon tracksuit pants, retro trainers, and a white cap.

Stacey and Kevin announced the news that Minnie had arrived back in January with a sweet photo of an envelope addressed to "Minnie's Parents". Captioning the photo on his Instagram Stories Kevin penned: "Our daughter Minnie is here."

Since then, the happy couple has been delighting fans with regular updates of their firstborn.

Keep scrolling to see Stacey and Kevin's sweetest parenting moments….

© Instagram Stacey Dooley pushing baby minnie in her buggy

© Instagram Stacey cradling baby Minnie

© Instagram Stacey Dooley cuddled up on the sofa with baby Minnie

© Instagram Stacey Dooley holding Minnie on her 36th birthday

© Instagram Minnie has Stacey's red hair!

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

Kevin Clifton shared an adorable photo of his relaxing day with daughter Minnie