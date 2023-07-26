Ryan Reynolds claps back at 'brutal' comment as latest photos divide fans

Ryan Reynolds was met with a slew of divided responses from his fans when he shared a new set of photos from the latest Wrexham A.F.C. match against Manchester United.

The Canadian actor, 46, celebrated the latest match between the two league teams, which ended in a 3-1 victory for the fledgling team in a pre-season friendly game for the Snapdragon Cup.

However, the match ended in an upset for Wrexham when their forward, Paul Mullins, was injured after colliding with United goalie Nathan Bishop, who received a red card from the referee.

VIDEO: "Welcome to Wrexham" trailer

The match was briefly halted so medics could tend to Paul, which happened 20 minutes into the game, and he was taken off the field and to the hospital.

Ryan reacted to the turn of events by sharing some glimpses of the match, including the moment that members of the team and staff huddled around the collapsed Paul.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share big news for Wrexham AFC fans – and it's coming soon

He wrote: "Massive thanks to @manchesterunited for the incredible opportunity to play against a legendary Premier league side. But Jesus… not worth losing Paul Mullin. F'n Brutal."

Many fans took to the comments section with praise for the team and support for the fallen player, with one writing: "Yes it looked [rough], I hope he will get better soon," and another saying: "He will recover, his health is most important right now."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds teases nostalgic, hilarious plans with latest venture

However, several criticized the Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner for not speaking up after the opposing team's player received negative comments from attendees after the incident took place, with a follower saying: "Pathetic was that when some people were abusing the players," while another countered: "Hardly brutal both players were going for the ball."

© Instagram Wrexham player Paul Mullins was injured 20 minutes into the game

Ryan took to the comments himself to respond to the latter comment, writing: "'Brutal' is in reference to the injuries Paul sustained."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds 'miraculously' changed the fortunes of entire town with Rob McElhenney

Meanwhile, the Green Lantern actor has made good on his trip to the UK for the match by taking in some other endeavors (while wife Blake Lively tends to her 2022 Met Gala dress at Kensington Palace), including a visit to 10 Downing Street.

© Getty Images Co-owner Rob McElhenney represented for the team at the San Diego game

He posted snaps from his conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about collaborations with UK film crews and his own production and marketing company, Maximum Effort.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds celebrates huge news with Blake Lively and their children

Alluding to the SAG-AFTRA strikes taking place Stateside, due to which production on Deadpool 3 was halted, he wrote: "With Deadpool paused, we visited 10 Downing to discuss the excellence of UK film crews and @maximumeffort."

Ryan also made a reference to the Wrexham v ManU match, adding: "Aside from shooting back home, the UK is my favorite place to make a movie. Hoping to see even more film work head to Wales. Rob [McElhenney] would have joined but he's currently having a word with Man Utd's youth team goalie."