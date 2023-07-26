Blake Lively made a surprising admission on Tuesday as she celebrated a recent visit to London in order to visit Kensington Palace's Crown to Couture fashion exhibition.

Posting about the trip on her Instagram story, the Gossip Girl actress appeared to show herself breaking the royal palace's strict rules in order to fix the positioning of her famous Met Gala 2022 dress which is on display at the exhibition.

The Shallows star – who welcomed a fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds earlier in 2023 – didn't seem to get in trouble for her transgression, suggesting her involvement was okayed by staff. Indeed, Blake even tagged the official Historic Royal Palaces account in her story, so it appears she isn't nervous about being caught by the individuals looking after the exhibit!

"When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit," the 35-year-old captioned her amusing video, before blaming the behavior on her astrology. "Happy almost Virgo season folx," she joked.

© Getty Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala in her Statue of Liberty inspired dress

Blake's visit to the Crown to Couture display was a really special and nostalgic trip not just for her, but also for those who she attended the exhibition with. In a later post on her Instagram story, the entrepreneurial A-lister revealed she'd been attending along with some of the designers behind her Met Gala look.

Jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz joined Blake along with another diamond-loving creative from OFIRA fine jewelry. "With my sisters, the genius and unmatched @lorraineschwartz and @ofirajewelz," the Hollywood star posted.

© Blake Lively on Instagram Blake with her Met Gala jewelry designers

"This was absolutely surreal, seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace. I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out," she then admitted. Blake is a proud mom of three daughters: James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three; and a fourth baby whose gender and name have still not been made public.

The mom-of-four finished her caption by adding emotionally: "To see it memorialized like this… just. Wow. Something I'll never forget." Blake later shared a close up photo of the crown along with the Lana Del Rey track 'Once Upon A Dream' playing in the background.

© Blake Lively on Instagram The crown Blake wore on display in the exhibition

While Blake was enjoying her nostalgia-filled trip to visit Kensington Palace's exhibition, her husband Ryan was celebrating his own victory in the US as his and Rob McElhenny's soccer club Wrexham shockingly beat Premier League superstars Manchester United.

© Getty Images Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan and Rob recently delighted Wrexham fans across the world by finally announcing that their popular Welcome to Wrexham docuseries about the club would be premiering its second season in September 2023. The highly anticipated series is due for release September 12 on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK.

The show's second series' release date was made public via a post on its social media pages along with the caption: "To win it all, you have to give everything. FX's Welcome to Wrexham season 2 premieres September 12." The 46-year-old actor later shared the announcement poster to his Instagram with the excited caption: "Sept. 12th!!!!!!"