How Taylor Swift unknowingly rejected Travis Kelce's romantic gesture

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce recently opened up about a summer encounter that didn't quite go as planned.

The 33-year-old NFL star shared his disappointment at missing the chance to meet pop superstar Taylor Swift, 33, during one of her stops on the much-touted Eras tour.

On his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Travis confessed his thwarted intention of giving Taylor a personalised bracelet.

His attempt, however, was hindered by Taylor's strictly maintained backstage area, a rule applied even to a Super Bowl winner like him.

Expressing his disappointment, Travis said: "I was disheartened that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

He further admitted feeling "a little butthurt" that he wasn't able to hand her the special bracelet he had crafted for her.

He explained: "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Not one to hold back, Travis concluded the topic by light-heartedly telling his listeners he "took it personal."

The admission provides a delightful glimpse into the softer side of the sportsman, who's not only a fan of Swift's music but also a doting uncle.

On the home front, Travis is celebrated as a playful and dedicated uncle to his brother's daughters, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

His sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, spoke highly of him in a previous PEOPLE interview, "He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine," she gushed.

She further revealed the adorable dynamic Travis shares with his nieces.

"He comes to our house to visit, and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're going to do a puzzle. We're going to build blocks. We're going to do this, we're going to do that,'" Kylie shared, painting a heartwarming picture of Travis' uncle duties.