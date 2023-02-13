Travis Kelce supported by family in emotional moment after Super Bowl win The Kansas City Chiefs won 38 to 35

Travis and Jason Kelce made history at the Super Bowl on Sunday by becoming the first pair of brothers in the NFL to compete against each other in the annual sporting event, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35.

It was clearly an emotional night for the pair, with Travis, who played for the victorious Chiefs, embracing his mom, Donna, in a sweet moment on the field following his team's win.

In the picture, a delighted Donna wraps her arms around her 33-year-old son following his victory.

Chatting after the game, Travis said: "To see my family be in all its glory, get all the flowers, my mom being the center of attention on the jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage, being able to get closer to my brother throughout the season and then meet him at the mountaintop.

"It's the best feeling in the world."

It was bittersweet for the mom-of-two, naturally, as her eldest son Jason's team, the Eagles, lost. While he was disappointed to lose the game, he was clearly proud of his brother.

Travis was pictured embracing his mom after the game

The pair, who have previously opened up about their complex family history on their podcast New Heights, met midfield following the final whistle and Jason shared his congratulations.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," Jason said after the game. "You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling.

The brothers made Super Bowl history this year

"There's nothing really I could say to him except I love him, and he played a hell of a year and a hell of a season."

As well as the game, Sunday night also saw the hotly-anticipated return of Rihanna, who gave an incredible halftime performance - and even announced her second pregnancy!

