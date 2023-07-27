Kylie Minogue is flawless in shimmering silver dress as she teases major news

Kylie Minogue has managed to get her fans all excited once again as she hinted towards some major news in a cheeky clip that she shared on her Instagram.

As you can see below, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she was asked about the potential of a tour around the United States of performing a residency in Las Vegas, following in the footsteps of iconic singers like Adele and Lady Gaga. Kylie coyly swerved the question, and later appeared in another cryptic video with Kelly Clarkson where they hinted there might be a hidden meaning behind her upcoming track, Vegas High.

In her caption, Kylie further fanned the flames of exciting news as she only captioned her teasy video with the eyes emoji and a coming soon arrow. How exciting!

And as ever, the pop princess was dressed to impress with a flawless ensemble that consisted of a figure-hugging silver gown that shimmered underneath the studio lights. She paired the glamorous item with some grey trousers and knee-high leather boots. But she had an entirely different outfit for her appearance with Kelly as she rocked a floaty silver dress.

© Getty Might Kylie be touring America?

Her fans were left intrigued by her playful video, as one mused: "Considering Kylie hasn't had a tour in North America since 2011 this is a long time coming and fitting since she’s blowing up in the US," and another simply enthused: "Such a TEASE!"

A third posted: "Take my coin, kidney whatever," while a fourth added: "We are on a golden high," and many more tagged their friends as they spoke about heading to the iconic Nevada destination.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kylie styled out a purple floaty dress

Kylie's clip comes just days after she shared one of her most ravishing looks to date as she wowed in a slinky garment which featured a plunging cowl neckline, a monochromatic zig-zag pattern and thousands of glittering black and silver crystals. What a beauty!

She wore her blonde locks down loose in gently tousled waves and elevated her get-up with a touch of vampy makeup. Not one to shy away from a bold look, the Padam Padam songstress, 55, accentuated her features with rich, kohl eyeliner, lashings of mascara, bronzed contouring and a pretty, nude lip.

© Getty Kylie has a global fanbase

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Kylie, with one writing: "Holy moly!! Stunning doesn't even begin to cover it!" while a second chimed in: "Stun [red heart emoji] what more can we say, SLAY."

A third remarked: "Timeless beauty," and a fourth added: "I love the creative 'story'. First we had all red with Padam and now green. Reflecting the album artwork. Can't wait to hear the single! Fingers crossed it's an absolute banger!"