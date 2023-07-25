Kate Hudson wows in bikini photos with mini-me daughter Rani during sun-soaked Italian vacation with family

The Glass Onion actress is spending time in Sicily with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and kids Ryder, Bingham, and Rani

Kate Hudson is soaking up the sun and relishing in la dolce vita in Italy this summer with her family!

The Glass Onion actress has had a lovely summer off of work, kicking things off with a trip to London before jetting off to sunny Italy with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and kids Ryder, 19, Bingham, 12, and Rani Rose, four.

The mom-of-three has been sharing plenty of sun-soaked snapshots from her time away, and her latest is no less envy-inducing than the rest.

Kate took to Instagram following another weekend of hers resting in Italy, to share yet another set of beachside photos, where her and her kids' impressive golden tans are on full display.

She first shared a photo alongside her mini-me daughter Rani, where the tot is hiked up on her mom's back, who is posing for a filter-free selfie at night during a walk around town.

Another sweet photo sees Rani enjoying some beach time with her mom, getting some proper sun in a frilly bikini while snacking on a sandwich, while Kate herself enjoyed a niçoise salad.

Kate also included a sun-soaked, filter-free bikini photo, where she appears sporting a burnt orange bikini, plus a Cuban link necklace with all of her kids' names on it while she laid down on a beach lounger.

She also shared with fans stunning videos from the family's villa at the Il San Corrado di Noto in Noto, Sicily, of the big bowls of pasta and glasses of wine they enjoyed, videos of quaint Sicilian streets, plus more family dinners by the pool.

© Instagram Kate is soaking up the Italian sun

"Happiness and pasta," she wrote in her caption, next to a spaghetti emoji, adding: "Not mutually exclusive," alongside an emoji for the Italian flag, sun, moon, and red heart.

"Exploring with my favorite humans," she concluded, and her millions of fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sun-filled vacation snaps.

© Instagram The actress has shared a slew of envy-inducing beachside pics

"So happy you are loving it," Italian fashion designer Luisa Beccaria wrote, as others added: "Sicily is the most beautiful isle in the world!" and: "Beautiful part of the world Kate," as well as: "Our favorite little humans make all pasta so much better no matter where you have it," plus another fan added: "Looks awesome! Enjoy!"

© Instagram Kate is a mother-of-three

In another one of her posts on Instagram from her time in Sicily, Kate included photos of her eldest sons Ryder and Bingham (Bing) enjoying some frozen drinks by the beach, before they went off to jump from some cliffs with their stepdad Danny.

The Hudson family's Italian getaway comes just weeks after their time in London, where Kate's middle child Bing celebrated his 12th birthday