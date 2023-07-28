Goldie Hawn shares breathtaking new waterside photo that sparks reaction

Goldie Hawn recently sent waves of nostalgia among her fans as she posted a stunning new waterside picture.

The vivacious 77-year-old delighted her followers with a captivating image on Instagram that showcased the beloved actress on a fishing boat, laughing joyfully while handling a fishing rod.

The backdrop of the serene Alaskan waters added an enchanting touch to the moment. "A little wine, bald eagles soaring, whales breaching, and a halibut or two on the tip of my rod, brings me such gratitude and joy! Alaska happy! A piece of paradise: " Goldie lovingly captioned her post.

Her post was met with an outpouring of admiration from her fans, many of whom couldn't help but draw comparisons to her iconic role in the 1987 film Overboard.

Goldie Hawn's latest post gave fans Overboard vibes

The image of Goldie in a boat seemed to instantly trigger memories of the romantic comedy where she starred alongside her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

"Don’t go overboard (greatest movie of all time)," one fan cheekily commented.

"So weird…I just started watching Overboard for the millionth time and came upon this post lol…Have fun!" wrote another, reveling in the delightful coincidence.

Another follower humorously chimed in: "Hey Goldie I saw that movie! Don’t fall overboard!!!"

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are honored with a Star On the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In Overboard, Goldie's unforgettable portrayal of a wealthy socialite suffering from amnesia after a fall from her yacht and being taken in by a working-class carpenter, played by Kurt, became a part of cinema history.

In 2018, the film was remade featuring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez in gender-swapped roles, but Goldie had her reservations about it.

Goldie Hawn starred in Overboard back in 1987

In an interview with Variety, Goldie candidly shared her thoughts on the remake, emphasizing her belief in the uniqueness and lasting appeal of the original film. “Overboard was really perfect just as it was," she shared.

"Very rarely does a remake match the actual original film. So I’m not a fan of remakes, period. I think that people have put their stamp on their movies, and if they’re classics, they should be left alone.”

Although the original Overboard received mixed reviews and did not perform as expected at the box office, it has since gained a cult following. The remake, on the other hand, did not impress critics but managed to do well financially. The film's premise has been loosely adapted in various international cinematic productions.

Goldie also expressed her concern over the dwindling presence of rom-coms in the industry during the interview. She mourned the prospect of the genre becoming obsolete, saying: “It’s too pedestrian and not interesting? How sad.”