Princess Andre and her lookalike brother Junior show off adorable sibling bond in video from lavish holiday

Princess Andre and her elder brother Junior have the sweetest sibling bond and we have the proof.

The pair were spotted on Friday, posing for the camera and in the back of a car during their lavish family holiday - and they looked like they could be twins in the candid clip, both taking after their pop star dad, Peter Andre. See the video below.

Whilst the pair looked as fabulous as ever, with Princess even pouting in the quick video, it was Junior's caption that sparked a reaction from the mini fashionista and showed their hilarious sibling bond.

"Felt cute, might delete later, [three laughing face emojis]" Junior quipped alongside the video. Princess reshared the post and couldn't cope with her elder brother's caption. She simply penned three crying face emojis in response.

Whilst they have been away, the brother-sister duo have been spotted looking closer than ever in a number of photos and videos. One stand-out selection of snaps saw Princess sporting the most gorgeous co-ord.

The two-piece was comprised of an on-trend maxi skirt and a strapless top in the same beige hue. Rather than wearing her immaculate curls cascading down, she switched it up and rocked two slicked French plaits which perfectly framed her flawless face of natural makeup.

The 16-year-old stood beside her brother to pose for a photo in the dazzling holiday outfit and he also looked ultra-slick wearing a patterned cream and navy blue shirt and trouser combination.

Captioning the photos he penned: "Sunshine is happiness.. [sunshine and smile emoji] I’m dropping a new track this summer [side eye emoji] watch this space [music notes emoji] #onlyone."

Fans of the Andres took to the comments section with sweet messages with some even noting how obvious their sweet sibling bond is. "You both look gorgeous! You both have such a beautiful sibling bond [emojis] your dad is so lucky to have you two as his," one fan wrote.

A second added: "What a gorgeous photo of you and Princess xxx" Meanwhile a third penned: "Wow ur mum and dad made some beautiful children right there absolutely stunning the both of you, good luck with the music junior," alongside a red love heart and raised hands emoji.

The duo are currently away with their dad, Peter, their step mum, Emily Andre, and their siblings, Amelia and Theo. Emily was quick to weigh in on the touching photo and simply penned a red love heart emoji.

Emily and Peter have been married for eight years. The Mysterious Girl singer shares his two eldest children with his ex-wife, Katie Price. The former couple split in 2009 after four years of marriage.