BBC Breakfast star Rachel Burden sparks major reaction after unveiling stunning hair transformation

BBC Breakfast host Rachel Burden caused quite the stir on social media when she posed for a behind-the-scenes photo ahead of going live on the morning show this weekend.
The presenter looked unrecognisable when she unveiled a stunning new hairstyle, which saw her ditch her side-parting for a choppy fringe.
Posing alongside co-host Ben Boulos, she tweeted: "Look at us, all grown up in our big new studio. Grab a cuppa and come and join us @BBCBreakfast @BenMBoulos."
Fans rushed to react to the transformation, with one writing: "I love your fringe, Rachel. It really suits you!" Another said: "Rachel must say your new hair style is fabulous and really suits you." A third follower said: "You're with me in the studio - you look like a movie star today x."
A fourth post read: "The fringe. I love. It somehow makes your eyes pop more, younger, it gives all the 'stuff'. I know this was a tweet intended for studio admiration but... The fringe. I love it. Anyway, yes, the studio looks lovely #BackToTheFringe."
MORE: BBC Breakfast stars Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt's surprising salaries revealed
"Blimey Rach, I heard @rickedwards1 say you had a new barnet," another fan wrote. "It looks fabulous rocking the news, although I'm listening to 5live camping xx." One other post read: "Loving your new look and it really suits you. I’m falling in love with you again!!"
Rachel, 48, tends to present 5 Live's Breakfast Show daily and BBC Breakfast on weekends. She began her radio career as a reporter at BBC Radio Suffolk and joined Radio 5 live in 2003.
The journalist made her debut on BBC Breakfast as a relief presenter back in 2015, but in recent years, she has become one of the main weekend presenters alongside Charlie Stayt.