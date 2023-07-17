BBC Breakfast star Rachel Burden sparks major reaction after unveiling stunning hair transformation

The BBC Breakfast host took to social media to share pictures of her new hairstyle

BBC Breakfast host Rachel Burden caused quite the stir on social media when she posed for a behind-the-scenes photo ahead of going live on the morning show this weekend.

The presenter looked unrecognisable when she unveiled a stunning new hairstyle, which saw her ditch her side-parting for a choppy fringe.

Posing alongside co-host Ben Boulos, she tweeted: "Look at us, all grown up in our big new studio. Grab a cuppa and come and join us @BBCBreakfast @BenMBoulos."

Fans rushed to react to the transformation, with one writing: "I love your fringe, Rachel. It really suits you!" Another said: "Rachel must say your new hair style is fabulous and really suits you." A third follower said: "You're with me in the studio - you look like a movie star today x."

A fourth post read: "The fringe. I love. It somehow makes your eyes pop more, younger, it gives all the 'stuff'. I know this was a tweet intended for studio admiration but... The fringe. I love it. Anyway, yes, the studio looks lovely #BackToTheFringe."

"Blimey Rach, I heard @rickedwards1 say you had a new barnet," another fan wrote. "It looks fabulous rocking the news, although I'm listening to 5live camping xx." One other post read: "Loving your new look and it really suits you. I’m falling in love with you again!!"

Rachel, 48, tends to present 5 Live's Breakfast Show daily and BBC Breakfast on weekends. She began her radio career as a reporter at BBC Radio Suffolk and joined Radio 5 live in 2003.

The journalist made her debut on BBC Breakfast as a relief presenter back in 2015, but in recent years, she has become one of the main weekend presenters alongside Charlie Stayt.