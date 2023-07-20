BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst shares sweet moment with newborn baby girl in new update

The journalist and her husband Ted recently welcomed their third child

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has shared an adorable new photo showing a sweet moment with her newborn baby girl, who she welcomed earlier this month.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the business presenter posted a selfie that showed her breastfeeding her baby daughter, with her little girl's feet stretched out.

Nina captioned the photo: "Obsessed with the joyous toe stretch when they're having a juice feed."

© @ninawarhurst_/Instagram Nina shared an adorable new snap showing her breastfeeding her little girl

The new update comes just days after Nina shared a very relatable achievement, having managed to complete the school run with two children and a newborn baby.

Nina shared a boomerang clip of her two sons, Michael and Digby, stroking the head of their little sister, who was peacefully sleeping in her pram. She penned in the caption: "School run with all 3? Completed it, mate."

© @ninawarhurst_/Instagram Nina shared a snap from her school run

In a separate selfie taken from her car, she quipped: "Livid to find there was no brass band or medal ceremony to acknowledge my achievement."

Nina, who signed off on maternity leave towards the end of June, gave birth to her first daughter just a few weeks ago and the happy news was announced on BBC Breakfast by Jon Kay and Sally Nugent on 3 June.

Sally said of her colleague: "She has welcomed a very healthy, beautiful baby girl," while Jon added that Nina and her husband Ted hadn't yet decided on a name for the newborn.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces birth of Nina Warhurst's third baby

Nina first met her husband Ted back in 2013 at a music festival in Croatia. The pair hit it off immediately and went on to tie the knot the following year in 2014.

The couple marked ten years since they first met just weeks after welcoming their third baby. Nina celebrated the special occasion by sharing a series of photos on her Instagram Story.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina first met her husband in Croatia

Posting two snaps from when they first crossed paths in Croatia, Nina wrote: "10 years ago today I met @fedbyted1at a festival," adding: "We spent the rest of the festival together."

She went on to give a brief glimpse inside their kitchen in their Manchester home, showing a small disco ball hanging from the ceiling. "Now a teeny tiny kitchen disco ball is all we have left of the rave," read the caption.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram The couple hit it off at festival in 2013

In her final post, she shared an adorable new snap showing her husband lovingly staring at their baby girl, who he was cradling in his arms. "I wouldn't change a thing," Nina wrote alongside the snap.

Nina and Ted are also doting parents to their two sons, Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared an adorable photo of her husband cradling their newborn

In the same year that Michael was born, Nina joined the BBC Breakfast team on a freelance basis before becoming a relief presenter.

Since 2020, she has worked as the programme's main business presenter.