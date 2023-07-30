Emily Andre stuns in backless mini dress for rare loved-up selfie with husband Peter

Emily and Peter Andre are proud parents to Amelia and Theo

Emily Andre and her husband Peter looked every inch the smitten power couple as they posed for a new romantic selfie at the weekend.

Over on Instagram, Peter, 50, posted the sweetest photograph of the loved-up couple posing poolside whilst on holiday. The Mysterious Girl hitmaker was pictured gently kissing his wife's cheek – and wow did Emily look sensational.

Emily is no stranger to a daring look. Take a look at her outfit in the video below...

WATCH: Emily Andre stuns in silky white mini dress

Opting for a sophisticated look, the mother-of-two donned a gorgeous baby blue pinstripe mini dress. Her cheeky backless number featured spaghetti straps, a figure-skimming silhouette and a chic square neckline.

Emily, 33, let her dress do the talking, choosing to accessorise with a pair of tortoiseshell wayfarer sunglasses, electric bolt pendant earrings and a sparkly silver necklace.

© Instagram Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

She wore her flowing chocolate tresses down loose behind her back and finished off her date night look with a touch of rosy makeup. Stunning!

Peter, meanwhile, embraced the sunshine in a tropical navy shirt speckled with white palm trees. He wore a cowrie shell necklace around his neck and finished off his suave ensemble with a pair of stylish sunshades.

In the caption, Peter made his feelings known with a simple red heart emoji.

© Instagram The couple share two children together

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with endless praise. Stunned by Emily's appearance, one follower gushed: "Looking beautiful Em," while a second noted: "How natural and beautiful."

Other followers were left swooning over Peter and Emily's affectionate relationship. One wrote: "You are such a beautiful couple, wishing you many years of happiness together," while another chimed in: "You are so lucky to have found each other, a perfect match."

© Getty Peter and Emily first met in 2012

Aside from the occasional date night, the lovebirds have been relishing spending time with their beautiful, blended family.

Most recently, the duo jetted off to sunnier climes with their children Amelia and Theo and Peter's two children Princess and Junior whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

Peter was quick to share a glimpse inside their lavish trip – and judging by their family photos, it seems like they had a truly memorable holiday.

The blended family-of-six are so close

In one picture, the Andre clan could be seen posing with their arms outstretched atop a golden sand dune bathed in amber sunlight from the setting sun.

In another snap, Theo could be seen standing solo in the desert with his arms reaching up towards the sky. Peter, who kept the destination of the family getaway under wraps, captioned the post: "My two favourite shots ever. Love you all so much.

"Millie, Theo, @dr_emily_official @officialprincess_andre @officialjunior_andre #family #familytime."

© @peterandre/Instagram Peter Andre's son Theo had a blast playing on the dune

Awestruck fans rushed to the comments section, with one person writing: "Your family is wonderful. So loving and united. It's always lovely to see," while another added: "Totally inspirational. What a wonderful family!"

"Emily channelling ABBA," gushed a third, and a fourth sweetly added: "Gorgeous family [red heart emoji] absolutely love Emily's outfit."