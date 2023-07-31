Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell, 17, is her clone in new photo with stepdad Christian

Geri Horner was every inch the proud wife and mum when she shared an incredible new photo of her daughter Bluebell with her husband Christian Horner during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium this weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls star revealed her pride at her 17-year-old daughter who joined her stepdad, the Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team, on the circuit.

© Instagram Geri shared this sweet snap of Bluebell and Christian

"So proud of you [heart eyes emoji] History-making moment! @christianhorner & Bluebell working hard [star emoji]!" Geri gushed in the caption. "Congratulations to @redbullracing @maxverstappen1 @schecoperez."

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many noticing the similarities between Geri and her eldest child Bluebell. "Beautiful like her mum," wrote one, while another said: "Very pretty just like her mother @therealgerihalliwell [heart emoji]." A third post read: "She's growing to be a very lovely young lady."

Geri shares her lookalike daughter with her ex Sacha Gervasi. She is also a doting mum to son Monty, six, and a stepmother to Christian's eight-year-old daughter Olivia.

Both Geri, 50, and Christian, 49, have been together since February 2014 and announced their engagement nine months later. Since their marriage in May 2015, they have amassed a £440million fortune.

© getty Christian Horner celebrates during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium with stepdaughter Bluebell

The couple are notoriously private about their personal lives, but in a previous interview, Christian gave fans a candid glimpse inside their love story – which didn't have the smoothest start! During a chat with The Telegraph in March, the Red Bull team principal revealed how they actually crossed paths a couple of times before they started dating in January 2015.

SEE: Geri Horner and husband Christian mark 8th anniversary with never-before-seen wedding photo

"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," he revealed of the first time they met back in 2009. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"

The former Spice Girl supported her husband at the F1

A few years later, they embarked on a relationship – at the time, it was reported that Christian's parents were unhappy with him after he split from his partner of 14 years, Beverley, shortly after she gave birth to their daughter Olivia.

Confirming that his parents are supportive of their marriage, he said: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."