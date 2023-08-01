Stacey Dooley debuts curly hair transformation in leggy mini dress - and beau Kevin Clifton approves!

Stacey Dooley resembled an 80s bombshell on Monday for a special appearance on The One Show.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Stacey, 36, shared a glimpse of her stunning outfit in all its glory. The broadcast journalist opted for a sophisticated black mini dress complete with a daring thigh split.

© Instagram Stacey showed off her curly hair transformation

She teamed her LBD with a pair of strappy block heels and injected a touch of colour with a glossy red manicure.

As for her trademark red locks, the former Strictly Come Dancing champ debuted a wildly different look from her usual repertoire. Eschewing her typically sleek and smooth hairdos, Stacey experimented with a headful of gorgeous ringlets which she wore on the top of her head in a sassy bun.

She gently tousled two front pieces around her crown for a mock fringe – and wow did she look phenomenal!

In the makeup department, the mother-of-one jumped on the 'latte' beauty trend bandwagon and opted to accentuate her cheekbones with golden bronzer. She highlighted her eyes with soft eyeshadow and rounded off her look with a slick of nude lipstick. Beautiful!

Captioning the photo, Stacey included a nod to her hairdo with a poodle emoji, before writing: "Ta @bbctheoneshow," followed by a kissing emoji.

© Getty Stacey usually opts for a sleek hairdo

Stacey's partner Kevin Clifton was amongst the first to react, opting to post a stunning snippet of Stacey during her live TV appearance. Swooning over his partner, the Strictly pro simply noted in his caption: "Stunner," followed by a sweet heart-eye emoji.

Other followers were equally taken aback by the former Glow Up presenter's glam transformation. "Loved your hair tonight. Iconic!" gushed one, while a second chimed in: "You look stunning! Love the hair and those shoes," followed by a single flame emoji.

© Getty Images The presenter is a proud redhead

A third remarked: "The curls look AMAZING!!!!" and a fourth added: "You always rock curly hair so well Stace, it's not fair haha! Seriously, you look beaut as always."

Stacey's bold new look comes after she shared a very candid glimpse inside her life as a first-time mother. Whilst she and her partner, Kevin Clifton, are devoted parents to their tiny tot, Minnie, the duo appear to have different agendas when it comes to Minnie's future on the dancefloor.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley’s daughter Minnie is a ‘tiny dancer’ in adorable video

In Stacey's upcoming documentary titled Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin revealed: "I don't want Minnie to dance. It's too competitive a world. I would rather she do something else. Anything else."

Stacey, meanwhile, argued: "I think she's going to have rhythm because, of course, Kev can dance. I would love her to dance."

© Instagram Minnie has Stacey's red hair!

The happy couple welcomed their bundle of joy on 10th January this year. Sharing the news with their Instagram followers, Stacey proudly gushed: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece!"

"I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, love you Kev," while doting dad Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."