Princess Kate's brother James Middleton makes major update after baby news

James Middleton has revealed a major new update with his brand, Ella & Co. In an Instagram post, shared on Tuesday, the younger brother of Princess Kate announced that his company was having a little re-brand in honour of his late dog Ella.

The 36-year-old has renamed the company, James & Ella in order to "recognise the incredible bond" they shared.

"You may have noticed we've had a very slight name change from Ella & Co to James & Ella…" he wrote. "'Why' I hear you ask? Well, since Ella passed away at the beginning of the year, I've spent a long time reflecting on how much she transformed my life.

"It was a start of a new chapter without her, but I wanted to recognise the incredible bond we had, and to signify the symbiotic relationship between humans and dogs."

Talking about the future of the brand, he added: "Through James & Ella, I'll be carrying on the legacy of the most incredible dog I ever had the pleasure of caring for, as she cared for me, with lots of exciting news to share later this year… Here I am with Nala, Ella's granddaughter. I am surrounded by her legacy."

The post was met with lots of heart-warming replies, with one reading: "More people need to preach the healing powers of animals like you do, James. I have struggled with my mental health as well and I know for certain that my dogs have gotten me through, whether it’s just giving me a reason to get out of bed and force myself to take them outside for a walk, or a little snuggle when I’m feeling lost, or then doing a silly thing to make me laugh. Thank you for the work you do to help people feel less alone. I know Ella is proud of you."

Upon seeing the comment, James said: "Thank you so much for your kind words. So glad you have your dogs by your side, I'm sure they're very lucky to have you." Another post read: "Only the best for the new exciting James & Ella." A third post read: "That's a great name change. Wishing you much joy in this next chapter." A fourth person noted: "That is just so amazing. Dogs save our souls and I would be lost without mine. They are just the definition of pure true love."

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock James Middleton and his pregnant wife Alizee Thevenet attended Wimbledon

James is the proud owner of dogs Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla. His beloved pup Ella sadly passed away in January, but the dad-to-be – who recently announced his wife Alizee Thevenet's pregnancy - made sure she was included in the pregnancy announcement. The couple shared their happy news earlier this month, with James sharing some beautiful photos of Alizee holding her growing baby bump in the grounds of their Berkshire home.

"We couldn't be more excited… well Mable might be. It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family," James wrote in the caption.