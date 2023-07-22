Jamie Redknapp twins with son Raphael in sweet photo that will melt your heart

If there was an award for the most proud dad, Jamie Redknapp would certainly be in the running, and he was every inch the adoring parent when he stepped out with his son, Raphael, at Exmouth beach on Friday.

The father-son duo was caught in a major twinning moment in a sweet photo shared by Jamie on his Instagram Stories. The pair were both donning full navy blue outfits; Jamie in a long-sleeved top and shorts, and one-year-old Raphael in a T-shirt and trousers.

Jamie and Raphael looked so sweet together

Captioning the photo of them enjoying an ice cream at Mikey's Beach Bar, Jamie penned: "Loving the [ice cream emoji]. Takes after his dad."

Raphael, whom Jamie and his wife, Frida Redknapp, welcomed in 2021, looked so adorable in the sun-soaked snap as he smiled for the camera, whilst his dad crouched next to him.

Raphael is quickly taking after his former footballer dad

The toddler's love for ice cream and matching outfits aren't the only way he is following in his father's footsteps, as he also has a penchant for football, which was documented by the A League of Their Own panelist on Wednesday when he earned his first medal for the family sport.

Jamie shared a snippet of the special milestone on his Instagram Stories showing Raphael proudly holding a football in the air and standing in front of a goal, whilst wearing his orange and black medal.

Frida's son Michael was captured mid-game

"Little man's first medal @thelittlefoxescub," Jamie wrote alongside a Swedish and British flag emoji. The adorable update was taken in Jamie and Frida's stunning Surrey garden.

Jamie and Frida share five children in their blended family. Frida has four children: Michael, Amanda, and two middle boys, with her ex-husband and American hedge fund manager, Jonathan Lourie. Meanwhile, Jamie shares two children, Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife and popstar, Louise Redknapp.

Football doesn't appear to only be on Jamie's side of the family as Frida revealed her son, Michael, also has a talent for the sport. Taking to her Instagram account at the same time as Jamie on Wednesday, she shared a rare snap of Michael mid-game.

"Heja Heja. My big boy playing in [Swedish flag emoji] with his English school!" the Swedish model penned alongside the impressive photo.

© Instagram Frida and her son look so alike

Whilst Frida has previously liked to keep her children out of the spotlight, recently she has been sharing more photos of Michael and Amanda as they have gotten older. Michael couldn't look more like his model mum sporting the same icy blonde hair and soft features.

The pair recently posed together for a sweet holiday photo which saw Frida sporting the most fabulous bright blue bikini whilst standing in the pool during their lavish family holiday to Barbados.