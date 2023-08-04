Bikini-clad Nicole Scherzinger is dancing queen as she shows off her moves

Watch bikini-clad Nicole Scherzinger, who just got engaged to Thom Evans, bust some of her best moves for all of her 5.8million Instagram followers to see. Celebrating turning 45 was a whirlwind for the Pussycat Dolls singer and even weeks later, she still has lots to be excited about. See Nicole put on one of her sexiest performances yet as she danced the time away with her friends and her love Thom.

Never one to shy away from bold patterns, the star showed off her gym-honed physique in a bright pink patterned bikini. Her matching sarong highlighted her slender waistline as she shook her hips to the beat of the music. Always perfecting her look with accessories, Nicole brought a touch of her typical sparkle to her appearance with her golden hoop earrings. “My big fat Greek dance party,” she wrote alongside the video. Everyone looked like they were having a sensational time dancing.

© Nicole Scherzinger's Instagram Nicole Scherzinger dances the time away with her friends

Nicole and Thom have lots to celebrate after recently getting engaged in Portugal. The lovebirds have decided to take the next step with their relationship after three years of romancing.

© Instagram Nicole and Thom have a lot to celebrate

They first set their sights on each other on Celebrity: X Factor where Thom was performing and Nicole was a judge on the star-studded show.

© Instagram Nicole and Thom have been jetting off on a number of glorious holidays

The future has been on Nicole’s mind as she previously shared her hopes for babies in the future and discussed her romance with Thom. In 2020, she told The Mirror: "He's my man... the man of my dreams. I definitely want kids, at the right time. It is all about timing. It's kind of hard now because I'm supposed to be touring next year, so it's just about timing. I've always wanted a family.”

© Instagram Nicole works out hard to maintain her fit physique

She added: "It's just been a blessing to be able to have, like, a normal, healthy relationship and take time for myself. He is my partner in crime, my best friend."