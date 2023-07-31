Nicole Scherzinger shares update on relationship with fiancé Thom Evans a month after engagement

The former Scottish rugby player and the Pussycat Dolls singer got engaged in June

We can't believe it's already been a month since Nicole Scherzinger and longtime boyfriend Thom Evans finally announced their engagement after three years of dating.

And neither can Nicole herself, as the singer and TV star, 45, took to social media with a video capturing the bliss of the past month as an engaged couple.

The clip featured a compilation of several memories they'd created since Thom got down on one knee while at the beach with his then-girlfriend.

There were a slew of poolside photos in swimwear, sumptuous plates of food, gorgeous mountainside locations, and more romantic moments.

"What a month, still on cloud nine!" she captioned her Instagram video, and her fans flocked to the comments section with gushing compliments and a slew of heart emojis.

"A true inspiring queen," one wrote, while another said: "Peace of mind is just Heaven, god bless you both." A third added: "You captured breathtaking moments in that video. Thank you for sharing this with us," and a fourth wrote: "That's wonderful, I'm so happy for you both."

Thom, 38, popped the question to his then-girlfriend just days shy of her 45th birthday on June 29, and photos of her reaction to the moment were shared alongside the simple caption: "I said yes."

They celebrated her birthday and their engagement with a joint bash in Nicole's native Hawai'i, which Thom shared photos from. On her birthday, the X Factor judge took to Instagram with a message to her younger self, which read: "Happy Birthday little Nicole!

"You were always such a good little girl, with the sweetest heart, and the biggest dreams. Now you're grown and I am very proud of how far you've come, and are still Becoming. Here's to another year around the sun, another year of never giving up, another year of following your heart's whispers."

Nicole and Thom made their relationship official in January 2020. They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

© Instagram Thom popped the question to Nicole while on a beach stroll

The TV judge and her Scottish boyfriend have been going strong since, frequently vacationing together and effectively managing busy schedules that sometimes take them to opposite ends of the globe.

Meanwhile, the former Pussycat Dolls lead and The Masked Singer panelist was previously in a relationship with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and racing star Lewis Hamilton, while Thom has dated radio host Kelly Brook and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.

© Instagram The couple made their relationship official in early 2020

When they rang in their one-year anniversary at the start of 2021, Thom dedicated a short but sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

© Instagram They announced their engagement two days shy of Nicole's 45th birthday

She then wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."