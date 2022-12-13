Boris Johnson's wife Carrie shares insight into family Christmas celebrations The former Prime Minister and his wife are parents to two children

Christmas shopping is always inevitably done in December, and on Tuesday, Carrie Johnson went out to grab some bargains as she shopped for the family, including children Wilfred and Romy.

The media consultant headed out to the Kempton Park Racecourse bright and early in order to attend the Sunbury and Sandown antique fair, which is held on the second and last Tuesday of every month. Making note of her early, she shared a stunning snap of the sunrise as she joked: "The early bird catches the worm."

She also showed off some of the gifts that she was bringing back for young Wilfred, two, and we think he'll be so excited to unwrap them on Christmas Day!

Posting a couple of snaps from her haul, Carrie revealed that she had gotten her son a model car that he could be pushed around in and a wooden abacus that had plenty of cars on it.

She didn't reveal what she had brought for daughter Romy, who celebrated her first birthday just days ago.

Wilfred will have an exciting Christmas!

Carrie has been making sure that Wilfred, who looks almost identical to his father, has been making plenty of Christmas memories, and earlier in the month she took him to a Santa's workshop.

In the photos, the two-year-old looked to have a delightful time as he played in the fake snow and even got to meet Father Christmas!

Carrie ensured that Wilfred's face was hidden from the cameras – though he was certainly rocking his dad's mop – as the youngster was awestruck by the festive surroundings.

Carrie was up bright and early for her Christmas shopping

Carrie kept her caption short, as she wrote: "Thank you @anyahindmarch for bringing the magic," and finished it off with a magic wand emoji.

Fans were quick to share their love in the comments, as one said: "So sweet, Christmas is so magical!" and a second added: "This is just too cute, I miss this," and a third shared: "Dear little chap."

Others noted the resemblance between Wilfred and his father, as one penned: "Just love his hair, little Bozza," and another commented: "Aww, the beautiful mop of blonde hair."

