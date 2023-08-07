Princess Beatrice at 35: Love, awkward conversations and domestic bliss

Tuesday sees Princess Beatrice celebrate her 35th birthday, but what does the year ahead have in store for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's oldest daughter?

The royal, who shares daughter Sienna with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is set to have an exciting year ahead, according to physic Inbaal Honigman, who's been working with Spin Genie, to predict what will happen following her 35th birthday.

"At the time of the Princess' birthday the planet Venus, planet of love and beauty is in Leo, which is her personal sign," explains Inbaal. "This means that her love life and domestic life will take centre stage this year."

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York are set for a good year

Beatrice, who is stepmother to Edoardo's son Wolfie, also works as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti, a position her LinkedIn profile says she's held since 2016.

While clearly committed to her career, Inbaal's prediction suggests the royal will take a step back this year, with her relationship playing a more pivotal role. Perhaps the arrival of her sister, Princess Eugenie's son Ernest means Bea wants to focus on family time?

Her mother Sarah Ferguson's recent cancer diagnosis and subsequent mastectomy has also likely left Beatrice keen to focus on her family life, with the Duchess of York sharing that Bea had been helping her through her recovery.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson share a close mother-daughter delationship

Inbaal also spoke of former relationships making themselves known to Beatrice this year. "Venus happens to be in retrograde for the entire month of August 2023, so Leos [such as Beatrice] may find that people from their past try to make a comeback, and some old relationships, old feuds or old jobs may revisit Beatrice's life.

"Awkward conversations rule her summer, but the rest of her 35th year will bring her opportunities to support people who are less fortunate than herself," Inbaal continues. "Since her ascendant is Aquarius, she will see some favourable changes in her life. From January to September 2024, Pluto, the planet of transformation, is in Aquarius. World events will lean towards positive humanitarian changes, and so will Beatrice's personal life."

© Getty Princess Beatrice has an exciting year ahead

Humanitarian issues are certainly close to the princess' heart. She regularly raises awareness around dyslexia, which she has and is vocal in her support of dyslexia charities.

No matter what Beatrice's new year has in store for her, we hope she's happy and healthy throughout, and we look forward to seeing what she does next!

