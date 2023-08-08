Eva Mendes leaves fans impressed with stunning family photo from beach day with Ryan Gosling

The Hitch actress spent a day at the beach with the Barbie actor, their two daughters, and her mom

Eva Mendes may not share detailed glimpses of her daughters with Ryan Gosling on social media and their family life, but when it comes to her mom, she is all about giving her some love.

The Hitch actress and her mom, Eva Pérez Suarez, are total look-alikes, and she gave all the proof fans may need of it in an adorable new photo.

Eva, though she is also close with her dad Juan Carlos Méndez, was raised by her mother in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood after her parents, who hail from Cuba and welcomed their daughter in Miami, divorced.

The star took to Instagram and had fans gushing left and right over her latest photo with her mom, a selfie of the two from a recent visit to the beach in Santa Barbara with Ryan and daughters Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven.

In the photo, Eva is posing close to the camera wearing an orange tank top dress, white sunglasses, and a pouty look on her face, while her mom is behind her, also shielding herself from the sun with a pair of Ray Ban's classic Clubmaster sunglasses.

Eva also shared an epic, black and white throwback photo of her mom from 50 years ago, where Ms. Pérez is making her daughter's same pouty face to the camera.

"Mami & Me…" Eva wrote, adding: "Slide to see where I get my Cubana ways from. That's Mami 50 years ago," and: "I love you Mami" in Spanish.

Her fans loved the side by side photos of the two, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "Cherish every minute you have with her," and: "I see where you get your beauty from!!" as well as: "How pretty. You truly mirror her spark and beauty, so blessed," plus another fan added: "Wow! She's beautiful!!"

© Instagram Eva, who lives in a quiet California neighborhood with her family, often shares snippets of her time at home with her mom

Though Eva is notoriously private when it comes to details of her family life, she has always made a point of sharing her close bond with her mother via occasional snaps on Instagram.

In fact, during a recent interview with GQ, Ryan gave rare insight into the family's low-key lifestyle, and how his mother-in-law plays a crucial role when it comes to raising his two daughters.

© Shutterstock Eva and Ryan haven't made public appearances together since promoting their movie 'The Place Beyond the Pines'

The couple live in a quiet town in Southern California some hours away from Los Angeles, and the Barbie actor told the outlet that their domestic life features no hired nannies – Eva's mom being the go-to babysitter – and that they spend most of their time at home.

© Sky The couple met on set in 2011

The quartet travels and stays together even when Ryan is working on a new project, which is why he deliberately does only one a year.

Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011, after they met on the set of their 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines.