Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share incredible news after welcoming baby Thiago

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's lives are just about to get even busier, and it's not just because of the arrival of their baby son, Thiago, and Gorka's training for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

On Tuesday, the couple revealed that they would be fronting a new show on W, which will be an in-depth look into their family life, with Gemma promising that it would be "raw and unfiltered". The couple shared the news alongside an adorable image where proud father Gorka carried his young daughter Mia, while Gemma cradled their newborn son, who was sleeping soundly in his mum's arms.

A banner also revealed that the pair's new soon would be coming soon, with it due to air on 30 August.

In a lengthy caption, Gemma penned: "Excited to share with you all our brand new show! Gemma & Gorka:Life Behind The Lens. Coming to @wtvchannel and @uktvplay on 30th August at 8pm.

"It's a 3 part series documenting our journey to becoming parents again. Welcoming you into our crazy chaotic home life, we've made sure to keep it real and raw and unfiltered! There's no glam squad, no fancy lighting, just us winging it like most parents. We've shared the highs and lows and along the way you'll meet pelvic floor specialists, women's health physios, midwives and doctors all sharing their expertise on vaginal births, C sections and VBACS. We hope you enjoy it! Thank you all so much for the support, it means a lot."

The post finished Gemma revealing what networks would be screening the docu-series which included Sky, Virgin Media and the Freeview Channel.

© Instagram Gemma has shared several snaps of her young boy

Fans were quick to respond, as one enthused: "Aw the day of my birthday 30th X look forward to it Gemma," and a second added: "Can't wait to see it. Love following you all. Honest family life," and someone involved with the documentary joked: "I'm looking forward to this. Especially the episode I'm in."

Gemma and Gorka have been keeping their followers updated with young Thiago's life, sharing many moments as their bundle of joy continues to grow, including plenty of sweet moments of how their daughter Mia is reacting to her younger brother.

© Instagram Mia is enjoying being a big sister

The former Emmerdale star posted an image that showed doting dad Gorka sitting on the family's sofa at home, with little Thiago on his knee and Mia standing next to him, beaming and doing a thumbs-up sign for the camera. Gemma captioned the lovely moment: "Tired fam but happy fam…"

The Strictly 2017 finalist announced her second pregnancy news back in January via Instagram. "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," she wrote alongside an adorable black-and-white image of the mum-to-be cradling her blossoming bump.

© Solent News/Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka see their family as complete

In July, she and Gorka shared Thiago's arrival with a post on Gemma's Instagram Stories, which read: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

She added: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."