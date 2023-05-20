GMA3 host Dr. Jennifer Ashton celebrates 'good humans' after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes replaced on show

The TV doctor has two new permanent co-stars on the popular show

If Dr. Jennifer Ashton is missing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3, she's refusing to show it. The popular TV host has two new permanent co-hosts, Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, after her colleagues were fired over their romance, and on Friday, she celebrated her new crew.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer reposted a snapshot with two of her stand-in hosts, Whit Johnson and Stephanie Ramos. On the original photo, Stephanie had written: "Yay good humans. Happy Friday everyone @whitjohnsontv @drjashton."

Jennifer couldn't have agreed more and added: "Love my @goodmorningamerica fam."

This isn't the first time since Amy and T.J.'s departure at the beginning of the year, that she's spread the love for her ABC colleagues. I

n April, Jennifer rang in her birthday and celebrated with her on-air "family" which used to be Amy and T.J. prior to their dismissal from the network. Jennifer was flanked by Eva Pilgrim and Gio Benitez, who presented her with a gorgeous golf-themed birthday cake.

The birthday girl wrote: "Nothing but love for my @abcgma3 work fam for this amazing (and fun) early birthday golf surprise!!! "Thanks to all the crew and team who made this surprise happen and to @lpga_tour for inviting me to play in the day before the Pro-Am on May 10! There are not enough private lessons in the world to get me ready but I know it will be fun! #newobsession #golf #lpga #birthdayweekend."

Amy and T.J. were let go from the show in January after their extra-marital affair was exposed in November 2022.They had all loved working together on the show and the trio previously opened up about their working relationship in Resident Magazine. "The three of us have been working and collaborating together on random segments for a while now," Jennifer said at the time.

"When Amy would anchor GMA, we had a joke between us – we would just always say we felt like we were in a tennis match or doing a dance, and that we wish we could do it all the time.

"I can't overstate the amount of respect and admiration I have for these guys and what they do on the air, especially when it comes to their range."It's like watching the G.O.A.T. of athletes everyday do their thing. I learn so much from them."

© Getty Images Dr. Jennifer Ashton used to host with Amy and T.J.

Meanwhile, "trust and respect" are what they believed had led to the show's success.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman announcing Amy and T.J.'s departure: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

See more photos of the GMA3 hosts past and present below.

© Getty Images Jennifer remained on GMA3

© Getty Images She's yet to address Amy and T.J.'s romance

© Getty Images Amy is now dating T.J.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. left GMA in January 2023

© Getty Images T.J. and Amy Robach were popular hosts on the show

