Amy Robach has rarely been seen in public since leaving ABC earlier this year, which was the fallout of her infamous affair with co-host T.J. Holmes.

Ever since, the former GMA star has been enjoying a low-key life out of the spotlight, with no social media posts uploaded to her Instagram feed since November 2022 - which was around the time her affair was exposed.

However, the TV journalist has had a lot to celebrate away from the spotlight over the past few months, and has something significant coming up as well.

Amy's boyfriend will be marking his 46th birthday on August 19, which will be the first one with Amy since their relationship went public.

The former 20/20 anchor will no doubt make it one for T.J. to remember, although will likely keep any celebrations off of Instagram.

When did Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes start dating?

Amy and T.J.'s relationship was first exposed to the public at the end of 2022 after pictures of them looking incredibly close were published online.

On December 5, they were taken off air by ABC News President Kim Godwin while the network undertook an investigation. It hasn't yet been revealed when the couple began their affair. They were both married at the time - Amy was married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue for 12 years, while T.J. was married to Marilee Fiebig.

Will Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes return to the spotlight?

Since the couple were taken off air in December - and formally dismissed from ABC in January - neither of them have worked on television. However, several reports from various outlets have claimed over recent months that they might well make an epic TV comeback, although nothing has been officially confirmed as of now.

What ABC have said about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

On January 27, ABC released a statement which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Amy Robach's relationship today with ex-husband Andrew Shue

While Amy and Andrew have never said anything in public about their marriage ending, the former ABC anchor still has a lot of photos of her and her ex-husband on Instagram.

Andrew, meanwhile, has enjoyed several trips out with Amy's daughters, Ava, 21, and Annie, 16, who he helped raise with the star for over a decade. In April, Andrew was pictured out at a Bruce Springsteen concert with his three sons and Amy's two daughters, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

