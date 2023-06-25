Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are all loved up in new photo for special celebration

The Nine Perfect Strangers star and her musician husband are doting spouses and parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban continue to prove that when it comes to romance, there's very few that can measure up to them, and this Sunday, they're feeling some extra love.

The two are celebrating 17 years of marriage, having tied the knot on June 25, 2006 in Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Manly, Sydney, and Nicole, 56, took to social media to celebrate.

The actress shared a romantic snapshot of theirs from when they attended the Academy Awards in March, shrouded in shadows as they leaned into each other.

Nicole shared a throwback from the Oscars in honor of her anniversary with Keith

"Happy Anniversary my Love," she simply wrote alongside the intimate photo, with fans reciprocating with a slew of heart emojis and anniversary wishes.

The Oscar-winning star is most likely celebrating her anniversary with Keith, 55, given that she made a surprise appearance earlier in the week during one of his shows.

The Hollywood power couple are celebrating 17 years of marriage

The Australian-American singer-songwriter is in the midst of a Las Vegas residency, and while his wife often pops up in his shows, this one was definitely special.

Check out the video below, in which Keith lovingly calls Nicole on stage and shows her off to the crowd, adoringly calling her his "barefoot hippie."

The couple met in 2005 at G'Day LA, as part of Australia Week stateside, and they quickly hit it off, tying the knot a year later and welcoming two daughters, Faith Margaret, 12, and Sunday Rose, 14.

Nicole was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990-2001, with whom she adopted daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, 30, and son Connor Cruise, 28.

Keith appeared on Jessica Rowe's podcast The Big Talk Show last year and talked about his first meeting with Nicole, admitting he was "not in a great place" at the time.

Nicole and Keith are parents to two daughters

However, he opened up about how they've worked on their relationship and gone from strength to strength, saying: "We're just a couple who work things out, go through things together, life, and support each other the best way we can and try and raise our family. Underneath it all, we're as normal as you can get I reckon."

Nicole, for her part, has been just as candid about their marriage and their dedication making things work. While speaking with Australia's Today in 2021, she was told by entertainment editor Richard Wilkins that she and Keith were the "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood.

The actress was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001

She responded: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

Explaining that her marriage shouldn't be considered an archetype because every relationship is different, Nicole added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."