See Keith Urban's candid birthday tribute to 'sexy' Nicole Kidman

Nicole and Keith married in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday and Faith

Happy birthday Nicole Kidman! The Oscar-winning actress turned 56 on June 20 2023 and among those paying tribute to the Moulin Rouge star was her husband Keith Urban, who shared a very candid post on social media.

"To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!!" he captioned the snap that showed Nicole in a forest, looking at an owl perched on the branch. Her back was to the camera and she wore a baby pink baseball cap and gray pullover.

"I love how IN LOVE you both are still.," commented one fan as others wished Nicole a happy birthday and one fan added: "You're the luckiest man in the world."

Nicole was also celebrated by her pal, Naomi Watts, who took to Instagram with a rare, personal photo with Nicole. In the image, the actresses appeared to be in a restaurant and they held hands as Naomi stood at Nicole's shoulder.

"Happy birthday my darling friend. Here's to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures. Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support," she wrote. Nicole and Naomi have a friendship spanning more than three decades. They bonded while working together on the 1991 film Flirting, which was one of Naomi's first film roles.

© Instagram/Naomi Watts Naomi Watts wished Nicole a happy birthday

Keith is currently performing in Las Vegas with his ongoing residency followed by tour dates across the US. But he'll press pause on his Sin City shows on June 20 for Nicole's birthday. It will be a fleeting break as he is back on stage at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood the very next day, but he also has June 25 marked off on the calendar - their 17th wedding anniversary.

The couple are incredibly supportive of one another's careers and Nicole leaps at the opportunity to watch her husband perform. With their girls now in the swing of summer break, the famous family may have made the temporary move to Las Vegas from Nashville to be closer to Keith.

© Getty Nicole and Keith wed in 2006

They met in 2005 and married a year later. They are parents to 14-year=old daughter Sunday and 12-year-old daughter Faith, who are following in their mom's footsteps and beginning acting careers after making guest appearances in The Undoing.

Nicole and Keith both love being parents too and in the past, Nicole told Marie Claire Australia that she always wanted a big family.

"I would've loved 10 kids," she said. "I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

© Getty Images The actress' daughters appear in The Undoing

Nicole is also mom to two grown-up children, Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The star has a home in Tennessee and properties across the United States and Europe. It is not known whether Bella and Connor have a relationship with Nicole's younger children, Sunday and Faith.