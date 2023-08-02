Inside Lisa Marie Presley's million-dollar home with a new owner days after sale listing – details

The home's sale comes months after Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley settled a legal battle over the late singer's estate

Seven months after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden, tragic death, and three after her mom Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough's subsequent legal battle over her estate, the family is moving forward with their plans for the late singer's assets.

Following the May settlement that saw the Daisy Jones and the Six actress able to retain her role as sole trustee of The Promenade Trust, her mom's California home has been listed for sale.

Not only has it been put on the market, but only days after it was listed by Nikki Friedman and Robb Friedman of Keller Williams, the home has reportedly already found its new owner, and is currently under contract.

The home, which is in the Calabasas gated community of Mont Calabasas Estates and sits on a cul-de-sac, was listed for $4.6 million, and has a French Chateau style. It boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and totals 7,440 square feet; you can see all the photos here.

The residence has been newly renovated, and includes a brand new home theater with a bonus room featuring a wet bar and fireplace, plus a chef’s kitchen, a large pool surrounded by stunning greenery, a spa, manicured gardens, and more.

The primary bedroom is a proper suite, and not only does it have both his and hers closets, but it is also connected to a separate room that can be used as a yoga room or additional dressing room.

© Getty Lisa Marie is survived by her daughters Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother Priscilla

It also has a three-car garage, plus the expansive backyard has plenty of entertainment space, an outdoor barbeque and mini fridge next to a covered patio, all with breathtaking views of the neighboring mountain range.

Back on May 16, Riley and Priscilla settled their months-long legal battle over Lisa Marie's estate, after in January, Priscilla contested an amendment her daughter made to her will in 2016 which made Riley, as opposed to her grandmother and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, the sole trustee of The Promenade Trust.

© Getty Riley and Priscilla were legally at odds from January to May

Outside of the courthouse, Priscilla's attorney said at the time: "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future," and Justin Gold, Riley's attorney, said Riley "is very content."

Riley now presides over the sub-trust for her 14-year-old twin sisters Harper and Finley, from Lisa Marie's marriage to Michael Lockwood, and she will look over and manage their portion of the trust "in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee," court documents from a request to approve the settlement agreement read.

© Getty The Presley women attending a promotional event for Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" in June 2022

Meanwhile Priscilla, who reportedly received a one-time, lump sum payment from the trust, will be trustee of the sub-trust of her son, Lisa Marie's half-brother Navarone Garibaldi. He will receive 1/9 of the trust, with the rest to be split between Riley, Harper and Finley.

Lisa Marie passed away on January 12th aged 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest. It was recently revealed that her cause of death was a small bowel obstruction, a complication from a bariatric surgery she underwent years prior.