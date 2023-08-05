Christina Hall cuddles up to husband Josh Hall after sharing amazing family news

Christina Hall has a lot to smile about! The HGTV star and mom shared a picture of her cuddling with husband Josh Hall and two friends, as she shared that she was back working on another new project.

"Another day, another project,; she captioned the Instagram Story which also featured James McPherson of Nashville's McPherson Flooring+Design+Build. Christina wore a simple white loose tank tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans, while Josh rocked a black tee, chinos and a baseball cap.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall are working on a new project

The former Flip or Flop host's new picture comes after she returned to the family's second home in Tennessee to welcome two new furry friends to their brood.

"Special delivery," she wrote. "Meet Versace and Diva," Christina added along with a chicken emoji. The photo showed her and Josh each holding a bird, and Christina wore a white mini-dress and cowboy boots while Josh wore his trademark cap and wrapped an arm around his wife.

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina and her husband show off the newest addition to their animal family

Christina shares her youngest, Hudson, three, with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, and her two older children, Brayden, seven, and Taylor, 12, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Following her divorce from British TV host Ant in 2021, Christina met her third husband Josh and they married in 2022. The children split their time between their homes in California and Tennessee and their other fathers' homes.

Christina with her husband Josh at her 40th party

The decision to add to their family comes after mom-of-three Christina enjoyed an epic celebration for her 40th birthday back in Orange County, California. For the big day she hosted a pool party at her home in Newport Beach which was decorated with orange balloons and a giant C40 sign made up of white lights.

She also revealed to fans that her husband had gifted her a white Aston Martin convertible car, which was presented to her in the driveway adorned with a giant red ribbon. Aston Martin cars start from $143,900, and can go up to an eye-watering $3,500,000.