Mindy Kaling glows in confident bikini photos

Mindy Kaling looked positively radiant in a series of bikini photos recently taken for her collaboration with swimwear brand Andie Swim. The Office star whose over 40lbs weight loss transformation has been making headlines this year was full of praise for how confident the blue-green two piece made her feel.

"I love bikinis on other people but I'm sometimes nervous about wearing them myself," her post began. But then she added: "That's why I loved this Amor Top and Bottoms from my collection with @andieswim. There's enough coverage without seeming overly modest."

Sharing advice with followers who also might be a little shy to try out a bikini look, the 44-year-old comedian continued: "If you've been wanting to try a bikini but are hesitant maybe give these a try." She also heaped praise on her and the brand's choice of "darker" material, before explaining that the look she was modeling in the photos was 'Dragonfly'.

Fans were quick to respond to The Mindy Project star's post, with many heaping praise on the actress for her gorgeous relaxed appearance in the laid back poolside photo. "Glowing in and out!!" said one person.

A second posted: "She looks dope," while a third said: "You look absolutely beautiful!!!" Others appreciated the whole photo campaign's attention to detail. "The matching shoes!" a fan celebrated. "So cute," they added.

While lots were celebrating Mindy's happy post on Sunday evening, there were some who criticized the star for her post due to speculation about how she has achieved her slimmed-down appearance. "Why do people always gotta go off subject & write a comment that has nothing to do with the post?" was one fan's response to these messages.

Mindy herself hasn't commented on her weight loss journey and the speculation that she may have used the diabetes drug Ozempic to lose some weight. However, while being interviewed by Allure in July she did respond to the idea that fans feel "they've lost an ally" when it comes to battles in the media regarding body size as she has chosen to lose weight.

"It's not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it’s analysed," Mindy warned, before shutting the discussion down by adding: "So, I think I'm just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately and people take it so personally."

Speaking in the past about how she focuses on staying healthy, Mindy has given insights into the different ways she has changed her diet and lifestyle which potentially aided her recent weight loss. On Today in May 2023, she explained she was "never going to stop being a foodie" and also "never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day."

However, she also told the daytime TV show that "I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it. She also said she was focusing on changing her outlook on exercise as being some kind of "punishment" to viewing it as something far more positive and enjoyable.