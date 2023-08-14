Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola reveals 'heartbreak' after devastating loss

The actress was comforted by her father-in-law David Beckham after sharing her sad news

Nicola Peltz Beckham has revealed she is heartbroken after the death of her beloved pet dog, Bear.

The actress was comforted by fans, friends and family, including her father-in-law David Beckham, after sharing the sad news on Sunday, alongside a series of photos of her family pet on the beach.

"There are never words to capture this heartbreak. Bear, I am so lucky I got to grow up with you by my side. Thank you for loving all of us so deeply. I hate that you're gone, I miss you so much," Nicola wrote.

"I hope you know how much I love you. (This day 3 years ago will forever be one of the most magical days I'll ever have). I picture you swimming right now in heaven," she concluded the message.

The images showed Bear swimming in the sea, with one showing Nicola and Brooklyn playing with him. The pet dog clearly made a big impression on Brooklyn's family, including his dad David Beckham, who commented on Nicola's post writing: "My favourite. Everyone loved Bear @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton wrote: "Sorry for your loss," along with a sad face emoji.

While Nicola is mourning the loss of one of her family pets, the actress recently revealed she and Brooklyn now share a further six dogs together. On Friday, Brooklyn shared a series of photos to Instagram including one of himself and Nicola with family and friends including his younger brother Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan, and pal Jeremy Clerc, all cuddling fluffy dogs.

"The only pic of all our dogs!!" commented Nicola on Brooklyn's post and to that one user replied: "Wow you have so many!!!" and another added: "They’re all yours! Wow. I thought some of them were fosters."

The pair are proud pet parents and often show off their sweet dogs on social media, calling them her 'babies', but will actual babies also be on the horizon for the couple, who got married in April 2022?

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, actress Nicola revealed her family plans: "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."