Nicola Peltz Beckham and husband Brooklyn share family update with new heart-warming photo

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband Brooklyn have shared a family update with a smiling snap uploaded to Brooklyn's 15.7 million followers on Instagram.

On Friday, Victoria Beckham's son shared a photo dump of pictures and the first image showed the married couple with friends and family, as well as their entire brood of dogs, revealing that they now have six pooches!

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's portrait of wife on his arm revealed

Brooklyn was seen with two fluffy dogs in his arms and everyone else in the snap had one to cuddle into. They were pictured with pal Jeremy Clerc and Brooklyn's brother Romeo and his girlfriend Mia.

"The only pic of all our dogs!!" commented Nicola on Brooklyn's post and to that one user replied: "Wow you have so many!!!" and another added: "They’re all yours! Wow. I thought some of them were fosters."

The pair are proud pet parents and often show off their sweet dogs on social media, calling them her 'babies', but will actual babies also be on the horizon for the couple, who got married in April 2022?

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, actress Nicola revealed her family plans: "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."

© Photo: Instagram The pair love their dogs

Brooklyn has expressed his desire to start a family as soon as possible, telling People: "I could have had kids yesterday."

"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

© Photo: Instagram The pair got engaged three years ago

In June, Brooklyn marked three years since he proposed with a very sweet Instagram post.

"3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote of his proposal. “It has been the most amazing 3 years, and you are my everything. I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Brooklyn wants to be a young dad

He then added: “You make me a better person and man every single day, and I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point x happy 3 year anniversary, Nicola Peltz Beckham."

SEE: Harper Beckham is happiness personified in vibrant swimsuit during Canadian holiday

The pair went on to tie the knot in Florida at Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz's oceanside Palm Beach estate. It was a star-studded event, with several famous faces, including Gordon Ramsay and Serena Williams, attending the wedding.

See the cutest pictures of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham during a London trip

© Getty Brooklyn and Nicola on the red carpet

The budding chef isn't afraid of PDA

© Photo: Instagram The loved-up couple shares lots on Instagram